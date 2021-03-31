Emergency personnel respond to the scene of an accident at the intersection of Marmaduke Road and Hwy. 43 in the early morning hours on Sunday, March 28. State Trooper E.J. Bowen of the N.C. Highway Patrol reported that the accident took place at 12:08 a.m. when Jakeya Davis, 43, of Warrenton was attempting to make a left turn off Marmaduke Road and Marie Harris, 58, of Warrenton, was traveling west on Hwy. 43. Davis failed to yield for the stop sign, and the two vehicles collided in the intersection. Bowen reported that Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris was transported to Maria Parham Health in Henderson and transferred to Duke University Hospital in Durham.
