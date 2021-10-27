Election day for the Warren County municipalities of Macon, Norlina and Warrenton will be Tuesday, Nov. 2. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Citizens who reside within the respective town limits and are registered to vote with the Warren County Board of Elections will be eligible to vote in this election.
One Stop early voting
Warren County Board of Elections Director Debbie Formyduval said that as of midday on Tuesday, Oct. 26, a total of 106 voters have cast their ballots during the One Stop early voting period so far: 86 residents of Warrenton and 20 residents of Norlina. That is up from the total of 60 in 2019. During that Municipal Election, 33 Warrenton residents and 27 Norlina residents cast ballots during the early voting period.
For the 2021 Municipal Election, early voting will continue for the municipalities of Norlina and Warrenton through Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Warren County Board of Elections office, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton (John Graham annex building). Early voting hours will be 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 22, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
There is no early voting for the municipality of Macon.
Absentee ballots
Absentee voting by mail is available for both Norlina and Warrenton residents.
Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the Warren County Board of Elections office, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton (John Graham Center Annex Building) by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1.
There is no absentee voting by mail for Macon residents.
Polling places
Polling places for the Nov. 2 Municipal Election are as follows:
Macon: Town Hall, 144 Cedar St., Macon
Norlina: Norlina Volunteer Fire Department, 103 Center St., Norlina
East Warrenton: Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department, 224 S. Main St., Warrenton
West Warrenton: Warren County Senior Center, 435 W. Franklin St., Warrenton
Macon
Voters in Macon will a mayor and town board. Candidates whose names will appear on the ballot are as follows:
Mayor: Carroll Harris
Town Commissioner (vote for five): James H. Boyd, Jr., Loyd King, Joanne Reese, Glenn R. Riggan, Wanda C. Thompson
Norlina
Voters in Norlina will elect a mayor and town board. Candidates whose names will appear on the ballot are as follows:
Mayor: Tarleasha W. Seward. Wayne Aycock, the incumbent mayor, has entered the election as a write-in candidate.
Town Commissioner (vote for five): Dennis Carrington, Claude O’Hagan, Shavon Marie Russell Jones, Tyrone Simes, Sr., Charles Smiley
Warrenton
Voters in Warrenton will elect a mayor and four members of the seven-member town board. Candidates whose names will appear on the ballot are as follows:
Mayor: Walter Gardner, Jr.
Town Commissioner (vote for three): Aaron Ayscue, Mary Lang Hunter, John Mooring, Mark W. Wethington, David T. Woodson, Jason Young
Town Commissioner (two-year term; vote for one): George A. (Al) Fleming, Edna Scott
Sample ballots are available at the board of elections office. For more information, contact the board of elections at 252-257-2114.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.