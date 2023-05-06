High school students from the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School recently participated in a tour of Cameron Indoor Stadium and Duke University. The tour included exclusive access to the Blue Devils’ basketball court and a guided tour of the Duke Basketball Museum. The tour was organized by Senior Advisor and high school English teacher Deanna Battle and Junell Blaylock, Student Services director.
