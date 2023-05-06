Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.