March 31 is the deadline to register for the Four County 4-H Poultry Show & Sale, which will be held on Oct. 28
The poultry project will start in May when the chicks are distributed to the registered participants, who will raise the birds until the Poultry Show & Sale.
Cooperative Extension will offer orientation and trainings throughout the project to make sure that participants are on the right track.
For more information, contact Annie Poythress at annie_poythress@ncsu.edu or Matthew Place at matthew_place@ncsu.edu.
Register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeZDBHOdAg67WkknzQ4u0WQ1XJhXwXty_5BBZtGKkS8Qln9Cw/viewform.
