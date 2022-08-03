During its regular meeting Monday night, the Warren County Board of Commissioners, by a 4-1 vote, approved a request to rezone property at the corner of U.S. 401 and Tower Road in the Afton area from agricultural residential to neighborhood business. Approval would allow the property to be used for a retail store.
The rezoning request, made by Rhetson Companies, Inc., involves a parcel owned by W.L. Fuller and Sarah Neal Fuller with a subdivided tract containing 2.665 acres in the northwest corner of US 401 South and Tower Road, and frontsA on Tower Road.
According to Warren County Planning, Zoning & Code Enforcement, there are parcels of land zoned as neighborhood business less than one-fourth mile down US 401, including one on Tower Road. The information also indicates that action would be consistent with the county’s Land Use Plan and current land use patterns in this area which promote community and economic development.
The Warren County Planning Board made a favorable recommendation to the Warren County Board of Commissioners to allow the rezoning request for the proposed use of retail sale while complying with the County Zoning Ordinance and all applicable county and North Carolina regulations.
The board of county commissioners conducted a public hearing about the rezoning request during its July regular meeting. Six citizens gave comments during the public hearing, and a seventh person made a brief statement during public comments on a different subject during the board’s regular meeting that followed. Comments ranged from a statement that more people in Afton were in favor of development than opposed to concerns that there would be more accidents in the area where Tower Road and nearby Stagecoach Road meet US 401 due to increased traffic.
The rezoning request was on the board’s regular meeting agenda for action during the July meeting. However, commissioners tabled the matter until the Aug. 1 meeting to allow time to obtain more information and to give Afton residents a chance to meet with representatives of Rhetson Companies, Inc. to discuss their concerns. Rhetson representatives met with Afton residents on July 25.
When county commissioners met Monday night, twelve people, including Afton area residents and representatives from Rhetson Companies, Inc., addressed the rezoning request during the public comments portion of the meeting and nearly every chair in the meeting room at the Warren County Armory Civic Center in Warrenton was filled.
Local residents who spoke were almost evenly split on whether they supported or opposed the rezoning request. Supporters of the request described the convenience of having a retail store, expected to be Dollar General, in the community instead of having to travel to Warrenton, Norlina, or another location to pick up everyday items.
Those who opposed the rezoning request expressed concerns that the property specified in the rezoning request is located in an area that has been the site of a number of vehicle accidents, and that increased traffic would make the problem worse. Supporters said that traffic data shows that the number of accidents in the area was low, and that the accidents were caused by factors other than not being able to see at the intersection, such as a shift in load weight in an 18-wheeler.
Representatives of Rhetson Companies, Inc. and Summit Engineering, also involved in the project, said that the process of evaluating the suitability of the site addressed many of the community’s concerns, including traffic safety.
The county board approved the rezoning request on a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Jennifer Pierce casting the “nay” vote.
During commissioners’ comments at the close of the meeting, Vice Chairman Victor Hunt explained to the audience that in approving the rezoning request, the board approved rezoning the parcel of land because the request complied with county regulations. He said that the scope of the county’s role in the matter did not extend to approval of a specific business.
