The Warren County Board of Education received encouraging news from the school system’s audit report for fiscal year 2020-21 in that cash reserves continue to increase after reaching a low point in fiscal year 2019.
Shannon Dennison of accounting firm Anderson Smith & Wike PLLC presented the report to the board during its Jan. 11 meeting. Warren County Schools received an unmodified, or clean, audit.
At the end of fiscal year 2019, the school system’s unassigned fund balance, meaning cash reserves not designated for a specific use, in the general fund stood at $483,728. By the end of the 2020 fiscal year, unassigned fund balance had increased to $832,712.
Dennison told the board last week that the unassigned fund balance increased to $1,527,758 in fiscal year 2021. The general fund’s total fund balance, which includes monies with restricted use, was $1,533,793 in 2021.
School system records indicate that Warren County Schools appropriated monies from fund balance to balance the budget during several fiscal years between 2014 and 2019.
According to those records, the school system appropriated $178,558 from fund balance in fiscal year 2014. Nothing was spent from fund balance in fiscal years 2015-17. However, $337,000 was appropriated from fund balance in 2018, and $790,569 was appropriated from fund balance in fiscal year 2019.
Since that time, no monies were appropriated from fund balance for fiscal years 2020 or 2021. During last week’s meeting, the board adopted a budget resolution for fiscal year 2022 that continues that trend with no monies removed from fund balance to balance the budget.
Warren County Schools’ total fund balance, which takes into consideration all funding sources, including state and federal, increased from $511,746 at the start of the 2019-20 fiscal year to $999,089 at the end of the 2020 fiscal year. The 2021 audit report stated that the total fund balance increased to $3,026,314 at the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year. Dennison indicated that COVID-19 funding had an impact on the overall fund balance.
The audit report stated that total governmental activities generated revenues of approximately $27.1 million in fiscal year 2021, while expenses were approximately $23.6 million, for an increase in net position of $3,325,088. Business-type activities generated revenue of approximately $2.5 million, while expenses were approximately $1.8 million, for an increase in net position of $721,229.
According to the audit report, the balance in the Child Nutrition Fund increased from $824,039 at the beginning of fiscal year 2021 to $1,563,207 at the end of the fiscal year. Dennison said that, once again, COVID-19 relief funding had an impact on the balance.
The 2021 audit report contained two findings. In one case, the report stated that the school district had actual expenditures exceeding the budget within the Capital Outlay and the School Food Service Fund. The auditing firm recommended that management closely monitor expenditures as compared to the budget and take any needed budget amendments to the governing board for approval.
In response to school board questions, Dennison suggested that the budget be reviewed on a monthly basis, especially in June. She noted that an increase in the amount of COVID-19 relief funding received would lead to more expenditures. For this reason, she recommended that the school system make sure that the budget is updated by the end of June.
Warren County Schools’ response to the finding stated that management will implement controls and procedures to ensure that there are no expenditures in excess of the budget.
The other finding concerned $179,000 in funds received from the NC Department of Public Instruction in excess of what was allowable. The report indicated that the school district did not spend the excess funds and needs to return them to the state.
According to the audit report, the excess funds were reported as cash, and a corresponding account payable to the NC Department of Public Instruction was included in the financial statements. The report also indicated that the bank reconciliation for this cash amount was not prepared in a timely manner during the year.
The auditing firm recommended that bank reconciliations should be prepared monthly and any errors should be immediately corrected. The school system response stated that management has taken steps to refund the excess amount. In addition, management will implement controls to ensure bank reconciliations are completed in a timely manner.
Budget resolution
As a result of the state budget approved by the NC General Assembly, the Warren County Board of Education adopted a budget resolution for fiscal year 2022 during last week’s meeting.
The adopted resolution appropriates the follow amounts for operating the school administrative unit: $17,272,056 in the State Public School Fund; $5,252,425 in the Local Current Expense Fund; $10,558,905 in Federal Grant Funds; $1,550,000 in the Local Capital Outlay Fund; $1,665,000 in the School Food Service Fund; and $943,817 in the Reimbursable & Miscellaneous Fund.
The following revenues are estimated to be available for the 2021-22 fiscal year:
• State Public School Fund: $17,272,056
• Local Current Expense Fund: 5,252,425 ($76,188 in fines and forfeitures, and $5,176,237 in county appropriation for school current expense)
• Federal Grants Fund: $10,558,905
• Local Capital Outlay Fund: $1,550,000 ($1,200,000 in state allocations of lottery funds and $350,000 in county appropriation for school capital outlay budget)
• School Food Service Fund: $1,665,000 from the US Department of Agriculture
• Reimbursable & Miscellaneous Fund: $943,817 ($599,130 in state reimbursable allocations and $344,687 in local revenue other than county appropriations)
