North Carolina Cooperative Extension announces the Northeast Regional Pork Conference on Feb. 28 at the Chowan Extension Office, 730 N. Granville St., Edenton.
Registration will begin at 9:15 a.m., and the conference will run from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. There will be a catered lunch.
Discussion topics will include spray field management and new product updates, Let’s Talk about the “S” Word, impacts and management of heavy metals in spray fields, microbial fermentation and digestion of swine manure, and a North Carolina Pork Council update.
The conference is approved for three hours of continuing education credits for animal waste management and 2.5 hours of KNOX pesticide credits.
Pre-register at go.ncsu.edu/porkconference.
For more information, contact Matthew Place at 252-257-3640.
