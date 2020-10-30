Warren County Economic Development is conducting its first existing industries survey now through Dec. 31.
The goals of the survey are to learn more about the businesses currently operating in the county, as well as assess some of their operational and growth needs.
“One of our goals this year is to be more strategic about our business retention actions and start to develop a more formalized business retention and existing industry expansion program in Warren County,” said Charla Duncan, interim Economic Development director. “We know that our small businesses are the backbone of this county’s economic development, and keeping them in the county and also encouraging their growth is a vital part of what this office does.”
In order to understand more about those businesses and their needs, data must be collected not only to make strategic decisions in the department, but also to make sure the county is aware of who is open for business.
“We do not have a database of existing businesses that tracks the level of detail we are hoping to use to develop a strategy that can evolve as our community changes and grows,” said Duncan. “This survey won’t be a singularly perfect instrument for that, but it’s an important piece of the foundation of strategic growth.”
The business survey can be completed by visiting the Warren County EDC website at warrencountync.org (under the County Info section).
Each business that completes the survey will be entered into a drawing to receive one of three prizes: up to $450 in advertising and marketing funds or three hours of business coaching.
For more information, contact the Warren County Economic Development office at 252-257-3114 or by emailing Charla Duncan at charladuncan@warrencountync.gov.
