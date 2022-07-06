The community of Wise was dressed in its patriotic finest on Monday as people from near and far gathered for its Independence Day Parade and Festival.
From the American flags that lined the community’s main street, U.S. Highway 1, to an appearance by Uncle Sam, Wise continued a long tradition of holding a celebration to rival any location in the country.
This year’s celebration was especially meaningful after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People of all ages from Warren County and points beyond were ready to return to the annual event, dressing in red, white and blue to mark the birthday of the United States.
Spectators lined the parade route down U.S. 1 to the area near Wise Baptist Church.
Veterans of all military branches and all eras were guests of honor. Afton resident Macey Paynter, a veteran of the Navy Seabees, served as this year’s grand marshal. He was followed by a float featuring other veterans and another in remembrance of veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice. The parade also included a float featuring members of American Legion Post 547. This Warren County post includes veterans representing various branches of the armed forces.
The parade also allowed the community to honor emergency personnel, with representatives of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Highway Patrol, Warren County Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services, local fire departments and others proudly making their way down U.S. 1.
The parade provided many examples of what makes the local community special. Churches and community groups were represented by floats. Classic cars of many makes, models and descriptions were featured, as were farm machinery and horses.
The parade also featured Uncle Sam, dressed in red, white and blue, carrying an American flag.
Following the parade, festivities moved to the grounds of Wise Baptist Church. There, family members and friends gathered for a time of music and fellowship. Veterans reminisced together about their time of service. Family and friends who had not seen in other in some time reunited.
Wise Baptist Church and a number of food vendors offered the traditional festival foods. Artisans and crafters also offered a number of wares
A highlight of the day was the recognition of local veterans, from Grand Marshal Macey Paynter to others representing various branches of the armed forces and times of service, whether in times of war or peace.
After the singing of the National Anthem and a group sing along about loving one another based upon Bible verses, the afternoon’s music, reminiscing and fellowship resumed. After the festivities concluded, many who attended were already making plans to return to the small community with the great patriotic spirit next year.
