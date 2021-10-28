Triangle North Healthcare Foundation’s Board of Directors has awarded $75,000 in grant funding to Warrenton nonprofit Working Landscapes.
The grant is a portion of the total $480,000 in grant funding that Triangle North Healthcare Foundation awarded for programs that will impact health throughout the region. Since beginning grantmaking in 2013, the Foundation has invested over $3.2 million in grants for improving health throughout the four-county region.
The 12 new grant programs will support one or more of the Foundation’s five focus areas, which are child well-being, chronic disease, mental health and substance use disorder, nutrition and physical fitness, and reproductive health and will serve residents of Warren, Vance, Granville and Franklin counties.
“This year we are funding programs that will impact the health and well-being of our children and adults from head to toe and we are excited to be a part of such amazing programming,” said Val Short, executive director for the Foundation. “Our hope is that these investments in our communities will reap both short term and long term health and wellness rewards,” said Short.
The Working Landscapes grant funding will focus on two program serving the region.
• What’s Growing On in Granville County: Year two of the program will continue the plan to increase healthy local food access for 7,300 public school students and educate 4,500 of their family members about healthy, local eating. The program was interrupted in the previous year by the pandemic, but the program can resume now that students are back in the classroom. Classrooms in four elementary schools will receive monthly Harvest Boxes, which feature local produce, core curriculum-aligned lesson plans, activities and take-home newsletters. Local produce will be served in cafeterias, accompanied by taste test events and newsletter distribution.
• In a second grant program, Local Meals, Working Landscapes will continue to serve those impacted by the pandemic by building its existing meals program into a sustainable source of healthy, locally sourced meals for the region. Area senior agencies will be able to purchase meals that are locally sourced and prepared on an ongoing basis. Grant funds will also be used to expand Working Landscape facilities and programming in Warren County, enabling them to increase production from 250 meals per week (served twice weekly) to 3,125 meals per week (serving 625 people daily).
Based in Henderson, Triangle North Healthcare Foundation is a regional healthcare grantmaking organization, which was established in November 2011 after Maria Parham Medical Center merged with the for-profit Duke LifePoint organization. The Foundation’s grants are made possible by the endowment that was created from the assets of the former nonprofit hospital.
