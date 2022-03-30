If you were anywhere around Norlina last Saturday morning, there’s a high possibility you saw several expensive sports cars driving around, eventually making their way to Rachel’s Whistle Stop Restaurant. The special occasion was the Roanoke Valley Corvette Club’s monthly meeting.
The RVCC is a club that was birthed for a simple reason; the love of Corvettes, America’s only original sports car. Ownership of a Corvette and a reasonable $35 annual membership are the only prerequisites to becoming a member. There are several members of the group who are mechanically inclined and well versed on the maintenance needs of such specialized cars who are willing to offer their help. The group plans numerous day trips, extended trips, and informal get togethers in between the monthly meetings. The group recently returned from a trip to a Corvette Expo in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee for four days. A portion of the meeting was devoted to discussing their upcoming schedule for the spring and summer, which is full of trips all over Virginia, North Carolina, and even to the Rock N’Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.
Fred Rice, the current Communications Director and member since 2008, said the purpose of the group is,” to have fun. It’s fellowship, it’s getting to meet our friends. Secondarily, it’s Corvettes; the mark, the history, and driving them. We like to go eat, so we kind of combined the two. We drive, we go eat,” he explained with a laugh. One memorable trip he had was going up to the tractor museum in Virginia. “ I’m not a country guy, but we raced our cars at the VIR (Virginia International Raceway) and the tractor museum was awesome. I mean, I’m not a farm guy, but I was just blown away by what that place had,” Rice explained.
Another member, Francine Kendrick, joined the group in 2011. Owner of a 2009 Corvette, she found out about the group by reading about it in the Lake Gaston Gazette Observer. She decided she wanted to take part in the fun and camaderie that the group had to offer. “I mean, it’s a club. It’s fun; all the events, we get together. I’ve been on the board..this is my eighth year I’ve been on the board. I’ve been secretary, now I’m with membership..I enjoy the camaderie, it’s just fantastic. It’s fun!” Kendrick explained.
RVCC President Gill Pitt also summarized what the group is all about in his own words. “ Most of us are retired, and living the good life on the lake. We like to socialize. We’re very responsible...we support law enforcement and many other things that involve the community.”
RVCC is always accepting new members. If interested in membership or general information, you can visit www.roanokevalleycorvetteclub.com or contact Fred Rice at (919) 418-0337.
