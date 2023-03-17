The Lake Gaston 911 Community Task Force has scheduled its two-hour CPR & First Aid Workshop for April 20 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Lake Gaston Lions Club, 139 Stanley Rd., Henrico. Registration is now open.
The workshop is designed to help the public learn practical skills in order to react to a medical emergency. This is not a certification course, and there is no testing.
The workshop covers:
• Basic first aid for a variety of accidents
• Adult, child and infant CPR and relieving obstructed airway
• AED usage — providing extra time until help arrives
To register, contact Peggy by April 14 by calling 252-308-9588 or emailing pgbenton16@gmail.com.
