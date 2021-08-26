The Heritage Quilters Giving Circle, Inc. has named 2021 Warren New Tech High School graduate Chanta Cooper as the recipient of this year’s Louise Spruill Scholarship.
Cooper will attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where she plans to major in Nursing. She dreams of becoming a nurse anesthetist.
The scholarship is offered to college-bound students from high schools in Warren or Vance County. Applicants are asked to write an essay addressing what they believe to be important community issues within the perspective of how those issues impact their own education and education in the broader sense. Margaret Bullock serves as chairperson of the Scholarship Committee.
The Heritage Quilters Giving Circle has offered scholarships for many years as part of its ongoing goal of support education and youth, Heritage Quilters member Jereann King Johnson said. After Louise Spruill passed away in December 2013 at the age of 82, the group renamed the Heritage Quilters Scholarship in her honor “to keep her legacy as a quilter and community member alive,” Johnson said.
Spruill’s obituary notes that her life took her to a number of areas along the East Coast. Educated in neighboring Granville County, she became a teacher’s assistant in the New York City School System. Her career also included work at Burlington Industries in Clarksville, Va.
At the time of her passing, Spruill resided in Macon. Johnson indicated that Spruill was known in the Warren County community as a caretaker who was active in her church.
“She was also a great cook,” Johnson said.
Spruill was a founding member of the Heritage Quilters, which was organized with the mission of supporting, encouraging and documenting quilting traditions and activities. As technological advances brought about changes in quilting techniques, Spruill continued to quilt by hand.
Johnson described Spruill as being dedicated to the Heritage Quilters’ work in the community.
“She was very committed to the mission and vision of Heritage Quilters,” Johnson said. “She actively participated in all events.”
Today, Spruill’s legacy of making a difference in her community continues as the scholarship that bears her name helps students like Chanta Cooper achieve their dreams.
The Heritage Quilters Giving Circle will make applications for the 2022 Louise Spruill Scholarship available to local high school guidance counselors.
