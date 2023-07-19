Around 100 people ranging in age from 7 to 77 participated in the 10th Ridgeway Cantaloupe 5k on Saturday.
“It was a good turnout,” said Tommy Tucker, president of the Ridgeway Historical Society, which sponsors the race.
He told the newspaper that participation in race continues to grow since the pandemic. This year’s race began at 7 a.m., one hour earlier than in the past, which was a major draw for many runners, Tucker said.
The overall winner was Shane Renner, 18, of Spring Hope, with a time of 19 minutes, 36 seconds. In second place was Avery Boone, 16, of Roanoke Rapids with a time of 20 minutes, 32 seconds. The third-place finisher was Delaney Bundy, 17, of Cary with a time of 20 minutes, 37 seconds.
Traditionally, a medal ceremony follows the race. Participants also receive a Ridgeway cantaloupe.
This year, Tucker presented a special plaque to his friend and fellow runner Val Price of Raleigh, who has participated in all 10 Ridgeway Cantaloupe 5k events and serves as one of the event sponsors. This year, Price, at the age of 77, finished fifth in his age group.
Tucker said that Saturday’s race included four people over the age of 70. Among them was Clinton Francis of Henderson, who is also 77. He finished second in his age group.
The youngest race participants were G. Keigley of Oxford and C. Squires of Fuquay-Varina, both age 7. They finished fourth and fifth in their age group, respectively.
Traditionally, the race attracts many participants from Warren County and other parts of North Carolina. Once again, that was the case this year with runners and walkers coming from Ridgeway, Norlina, Manson, Warrenton, Hollister, Littleton, Spring Hope, Roanoke Rapids, Cary, Raleigh, Henderson, Battleboro, Nashville, Oxford, Canton, Fuqury-Varina, Gaston, Kittrell, Durham, Chapel Hill, Louisburg, Creedmoor, Franklinton, Holly Springs, Rocky Mount, Morrisville and Youngsville. Runners also traveled from Martinez, Ga., Chesapeake, Va., Rambert, S.C., Lawrenceville, Va. and Florence, S.C. However, the runner who traveled the farthest to participate was Phillip DeLand of Battle Ground in Washington State.
Tucker said that runners praised the race, especially the earlier start time to beat the heat and humidity. Many indicated that they would be back next year.
Race winners
Overall race winners and winners by age group are as follows:
• Top male finishers: first place, Shane Renner, 18, of Spring Hope, with a time of 19:36, placing first overall; second place, Avery Boone, 16, of Roanoke Rapids, with a time of 20:32, placing second overall; third place, Craig Schuller, 42, of Raleigh, with a time of 20:48, placing fourth overall
• Top female finishers: first place, Delaney Bundy, 17, of Cary, with a time of 20:37, placing third overall; second place, Jennifer Curtin, 55, of Raleigh, with a time of 22:49, placing 11th overall; third place, Allison Dease, 45, of Oxford, with a time of 23:02, placing 12th overall
• Male 12 and under: first place, N. Blanton, 12, of Nashville, with a time of 22:37; second place, L. Wimsatt, 12, of Oxford with a time of 24:25; and T. Daniels, 12, of Littleton, with a time of 31:09.
• Male, 13-19: first place, Nic Groesser, 15, of Battleboro, with a time of 21:23; second place, Ethan Royals, 16, of Nashville, with a time of 21:43; third place, Blake Denton, 14, of Nashville, with a time of 21:56.
• Male 20-29: first place, James Piper, 26, of Kittrell, with a time of 24:36; second place, Shawn Evans, 26, of Hollister, with a time of 26:24; third place, Alexander Poore, 23, of Chapel Hill, with a time of 26:34.
• Male 30-39: first place, Jefferson Saurez, 31, of Henderson, with a time of 21:14; second place, Joshua Blanton, 38, of Nashville, with a time of 22:47; third place, Chris Pennell, 37, of Oxford, with a time of 25:58
• Male 40-49: first place, Dana Lynch, 40, of Hollister, with a time of 23:49; second place, Greg Lewis, 43, of Fuquay-Varina, with a time of 24:19; third place, Roger Squires, 45, of Fuquay-Varina, with a time of 24:47
• Male 50-59: first place, Robert Bailess, 59, of Oxford, with a time of 26:41; second place, Steve Givens, 54, of Martinez, Ga., with a time of 27:16; third place, Bruce Beck, 52, of Henderson, with a time of 27:39
• Male 60-69: first place, Kevin Rumsey, 61, of Henderson, with a time of 23:38; second place, Robert Dudley, 67, of Gaston, with a time of 24:31; third place, Dave Arner, 69, of Henderson, with a time of 26:56
• Male 70 and over: first place, Phillip DeLand, 70, of Battle Ground, Wash., with a time of 28:27; second place, Clinton Francis, 77, of Henderson, with a time of 41:56; third place, Jim Moss, 70, of Youngsville, with a time of 42
• Female 13-19: first place, Leanna Wimsatt, 15, of Oxford, with a time of 24:25; second place, Lillian Bailess, 15, of Oxford, with a time of 25:41; third place, Genevieve Keigley, 14, of Oxford, with a time of 25:57
• Female 20-29: first place, Allison Streetman, 22, of Chapel Hill, with a time of 26:35; second place, Barbara Contreras, 25, of Warrenton, with a time of 37:24
• Female 30-39: first place, Leidy Gomez, 34, of Henderson, with a time of 25:12; second place, Kristen Taber, 33, of Norlina, with a time of 30:57; third place, Jennifer O’Meara, 38, of Warrenton, with a time of 40:36
• Female 40-49: first place, Rachel Hahn, 40, of Canton, with a time of 24:12; second place, Jennifer Faulker, 41, of Henderson, with a time of 28:26; third place, Beth Fraser, 48, of Lawrenceville, Va., with a time of 30:42
• Female 50-59: first place, Lori Boone, 52, of Roanoke Rapids, with a time of 28:43; second place, Aneysa Dawson, 53, of Rembert, S.C., with a time of 35:24; third place, Cindy Owens, 53, of Henderson, with a time of 37:17
• Female 60-69: first place, Catherine Hill, 61, of Creedmoor, with a time of 31:17; second place, Claudia Mello, 65, of Holly Springs, with a time of 39:55; third place, Patricia Hosmer, 60, of Raleigh, with a time of 42:48
For a complete listing of Ridgeway Cantaloupe 5k results, visit clockworkracetiming.com, scroll down to Recent Results and click on Cantaloupe 5k.
