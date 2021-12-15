The community will be at the heart of Mag’s Marketplace, from the locally-grown and raised produce and meats which will be featured among its regular items, to the spaces where people can come together for special events or just to relax.
That concept took center stage as the marketplace’s founder and visionary, Korita Steverson, described plans for the space during a community update event Friday evening.
The marketplace will fill the space formerly occupied by Just Save at 307 E. Macon St., Warrenton. However, Steverson views being able to utilize the space to benefit the public as more than just filling an empty space.
“We will support local growers as much as possible,” she said, “We have some of the best agricultural land in the country.”
The grocery section of the marketplace will feature both produce and a butcher’s shop. However, Steverson noted that the grocery represents just the start of what Mag’s Marketplace will bring to the area.
The marketplace will utilize the lower floor that is familiar to shoppers and the upper floor. The lower floor is expected to feature several restaurants in a food hall, a seafood market with accompanying restaurant, a community space for smaller events, a meeting space, offices, a space for the local Farmers Market and a bakery. The community space is expected to house nutrition programs for the public.
The upper floor will features a wine and dessert bar, lounge, spa and event venue. The floor layout will allow for a view of activities on the lower floor, increasing the sense of community.
Steverson noted that the marketplace is named for her maternal grandmother, affectionately known as “Miss Mag.”
“She taught kindness and generosity to those around her,” Steverson said, describing her grandmother as an example for all of her family.
“Miss Mag was loved,” she added.
County and town officials joined residents from across Warren County for the update event. Tare “T” Davis, chairman of the board of county commissioners, said that Mag’s Marketplace will fill a void created by the closure of Just Save a few years ago.
“There was a lot of concern when the grocery store first shut down. There was a concern about quality foods being available to Warrenton and Warren County,” he said. “I know this is important to the community and the county.”
Mag’s Marketplace is expected to bring as many as 60 new jobs to the community — 25 initially with a number that will continue to grow as the marketplace grows.
The marketplace partners view the facility as a catalyst for activities, growth and opportunity in the area while maintaining the characteristics that make Warren County special.
“It is important to maintain the things that are great about Warrenton and Warren County, with a few updates,” Steverson said.
