A home off Michaels Quarry Road between Norlina and Wise was destroyed by fire on Monday, July 26, but no one was injured.
Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Barney said on Tuesday that the initial call came in shortly before 12:30 p.m.
He said that the only person who lived at the home was working outside when he heard a noise coming from the direction of the house. When he went to investigate, he saw smoke. However, he could not get inside the house, where he had left his cellphone and car keys. He walked to the road to fine someone so he could call 911.
The house, which Barney described as a mobile home with additions, was declared a total loss. The American Red Cross was called in to provide assistance to the homeowner.
Barney said that firefighters remained at the scene for three hours, but were called back at other times to extinguish hot spots.
In addition to Hawtree, other fire departments that responded included Norlina, Ridgeway and Palmer Springs (Va.) Firefighters from Warrenton Rural, Churchill-Five Forks and Drewry volunteer fire departments also responded.
Warren County Emergency Medical Services and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.