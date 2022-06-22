Friday was a day of celebration and resolve for Warren County Emergency Medical Services. In July 2021, EMS joined a Duke University study with the goal of increasing the cardiac arrest survival rate both here and throughout North Carolina.
Warren County Emergency Management Coordinator Chris Tucker reported last week that the survival rate has increased this year, and EMS is determined to do what it can for the survival rate to continue to move in the right direction.
Warren County EMS is participating in the RAndomized Cluster Evaluation of CArdiac Arrest Systems Study, or RACE CARS Trial, which will continue over a total period of seven years. On June 17, representatives from Duke University, Warren County EMS, local fire departments and other emergency response personnel met at Warren County Emergency Management to reflect on progress over the past year and what can be done to continue to increase the cardiac arrest survival rate.
Last year, it was reported that cardiac arrest victims have an 11 percent survival rate in Warren County. Tucker reported last week that the percentage has increased to 14.3 percent overall and 16.7 percent if there was a bystander witness.
Friday was a time to celebrate several area residents who survived cardiac arrests in recent years. The survivors expressed appreciation to local first responders and EMS for their roles in saving their lives. The emergency personnel who attended praised the teamwork of Warren County agencies that began with a call to 911.
Last year, Tucker reported that all of the county’s fire departments have automatic external defibrillators, or AEDs, and that EMS put into service five LUCAS devices, which provide automatic CPR and take less than 30 seconds to deploy. At that time, Tucker also reported that the location of AEDs in the county will be mapped, including those at churches and other community centers where large groups of people gather.
Those who attended Friday’s event agreed that increasing access to AEDs and increasing the number of local people who know CPR will be critical in efforts to ensure that the cardiac arrest survival rate will continue to increase.
The discussion noted that volunteer first responders are often the first to arrive at the scene of a medical emergency, sometimes in their personal vehicles. Plans are underway to determine what can be done with additional AEDs to increase the chance that all volunteer first responders arrive at the scene of a cardiac arrest with an AED.
Plans also call for signage to mark the location of AEDs at churches, businesses and other locations in the community so that emergency responders can easily find them. Efforts will include moving the AEDs to the front door, preferably outside, to allow emergency responders to have easy access. In addition, the location of the AEDs would be registered in the 911 dispatch system.
However, much of the discussion centered on increasing the number of local residents who know CPR. Plans call for an initial goal of teaching compression-only CPR to an additional 10 percent of Warren County residents. This would include partnering with the county’s largest employers, including county government and the school system, to ensure that as many people as possible have an opportunity to learn CPR.
The discussion emphasized the importance of quick action when someone observes a potential cardiac arrest: immediately call 911 and follow the CPR instructions provided by the dispatcher.
The message that was echoed throughout the event was that seconds count after a cardiac arrest, and that CPR needs to begin long before paramedics arrive. Having more AEDs and more people who know CPR represent huge steps toward ensuring that cardiac arrest victims not only live to tell about it, but return to normal life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.