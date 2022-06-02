Jacob Alexander May, Psychology major from Norlina, has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Radford University.
Appearing on the Dean’s List is the most prestigious academic recognition Radford University students can receive for their performance during a semester.
Students are placed on the Dean’s List if they meet four specific criteria. They must have 12 semester hours of coursework graded A-F; earn GPA’s of at least 3.4 for all courses not graded on a pass-fail basis; obtain no grade lower than “C”; and have no incomplete grades.
Radford University is a comprehensive public university of 8,998 students with a main campus located in Radford, Va.
