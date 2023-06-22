Amateur radio operators from the Four County Amateur Radio Emergency Service group, which includes Warren County, will be participating in a national amateur radio exercise from 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, until noon on Sunday, June 25.
The event is ARRL Field Day (www.arrl.org/FieldDay), an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933 by ARRL, the national association for amateur radio in the United States. Members of the public are welcome to visit the operating location at the Granville County Emergency Management Office at 5662 Cornwall Rd., Oxford, between 2 and 6 p.m. on Saturday to observe operators making contacts around the country.
Amateurs from across North America ordinarily participate in Field Day by establishing temporary amateur radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service. Their use of radio signals, which reach beyond borders, brings people together while providing essential communication in the service of communities. Field Day highlights amateur radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network.
Some amateurs will also use radio stations set up in their homes or taken to their backyards and other locations to operate individually or with their families. Many amateurs have portable radio communication capability that includes alternative energy sources such as generators, solar panels and batteries to power their equipment.
This year’s event is also noteworthy given that a particularly active hurricane season is predicted. Amateurs have a long history of serving communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers. Amateur radio functions independently of the internet and phone systems, and a station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. Amateurs can quickly raise a wire antenna in a tree or on a mast, connect it to a radio and power source, and communicate effectively with others.
During Field Day 2022, more than 18,000 amateurs participated from thousands of locations across North America. According to ARRL, there are more than 750,000 amateur radio licensees in the US, and an estimated three million worldwide.
Among the tenets of the Amateur Radio Service are developing and practicing skills in radio technology and radio communications, and contributing to international goodwill. Amateurs range in age from as young as 9 to older than 100.
A self-study license guide is available from ARRL: The ARRL Amateur Radio License Manual (www.arrl.org/shop/Amateur-Radio-License-Manual) and for Kindle (https://read.amazon.com/kpembed?asin=B07DFSW94G). For more information about ARRL Field Day and Amateur radio, contact Four County ARES at nc4ca.ares@gmail.com and visit www.arrl.org/what-is-Amateur-radio.
