County leaders held a strategic planning retreat last week that will help set direction on economic development, expenditure of federal American Rescue Plan funds, recruitment and retention of employees, diversity-equity-inclusion and next steps for implementing county commissioner priorities.
Consultants Charles Hayes and Dan Parks of Hayes Group Consulting led the two-day retreat, which began with commissioners reflecting on what should be celebrated about Warren County. Among items named were the expansion at Glen Raven in Norlina, collaborations with local municipal governments and the school system, plans for expanded recreation, growth of existing businesses and new businesses locating here, being good stewards of taxpayer money, county services, expansion of the arts, staff development, and quality of life.
Parks said that a celebratory mindset starts to translate into stories that people will identify with and remember.
Audit presentation
A presentation of the fiscal year 2020-21 audit revealed an unmodified opinion, or clean audit, from Winston, Williams, Creech, Evans & Company. In the county’s final budget from that year, $1.96 million was appropriated from fund balance, or cash reserves, but none was spent. A total of $4 million was added to fund balance for an ending fund balance in the General Fund of $20 million.
ARP Funds
County Manager Vincent Jones reviewed considerations for spending some $3.83 million in American Rescue Plan funds not already committed. The county has received the first half of the funding, with the second half coming later this spring.
Among possible funding priorities presented were broadband, revenue loss, water and sewer improvement projects, a management system in the human resources department, small business support program, nonprofit assistance/food insecurity, and COVID testing/vaccines going forward when other funding ends.
Director of Public Utilities Eric St. Sing described the water and sewer upgrades, including a “tremendous need” for a Norlina water tank due largely to Glen Raven’s expansion requiring triple the water usage and more fire protection.
Commissioners, when asked, were unable to rank a Top 3 from the list provided saying they needed more information and that water and sewer projects could likely be funded from other sources.
Economic development
Parks described economic development as creation of wealth, or prosperity, for a place that has to be created and recruited.
“Economic development is not just about economic growth,” he said.
Among factors for economic competitiveness that Parks listed were a skilled workforce, community colleges, quality of education, physical infrastructure, the quality of place where people live and do business, cost of doing business, and leadership and governance.
How the leadership gets along is “the defining difference in economic development,” he said.
In an update on strategic land and utility development, the county manager said the county has agreements in place, through the regional Council of Governments, with landowners at the Triangle North site, controlling about 125 acres. He sought direction from commissioners on whether or not agreements should be developed with payment. The eventual outcome, with some discussion later, appeared that commissioners did not favor landowner agreements with compensation.
Jones also said the county needs to consider developing conceptual site plans, for example at the Interstate 85 exchange, and investing in site-readiness assessments, such as surveys at Triangle North.
Charla Duncan, head of the county’s economic development, said the state asks for things like surveys or developed utilities, and if you don’t have them in place, nobody is looking at you.
Workforce development through the local school system, a declining and aging population, having jobs, schools and housing to attract new population, and nurturing the farming community were among other economic development topics discussed.
Jennifer Sims, chairwoman of the Warren County school board, said Warren County Schools is applying for a $30 million needs-based grant to work on infrastructure with student population growth in mind.
Human resources
The county manager reviewed information from an employee survey conducted last fall that revealed 53 percent of respondents were overwhelmed by stress, 46 percent said they would be seeking employment elsewhere in the next five years, and 37 percent of employees — about 100 — were at pre-retiree age of 55 or older.
The county’s employee turnover rate is around 16 percent, Jones said, up from about 10-11 percent in prior years, with an increase in vacancies in the health department medical positions, social services, sheriff’s office and emergency services.
Human Resources Director Beverly Foster said that 18 percent of the county workforce is making less than $30,000 a year. To get those people, about 50, up to $30,000 would cost around $110,000, not addressing the salary compression it would cause, she said.
Foster said that this July, the third and final adjustment of the salary study done three years ago would take effect.
Jones added that the study was aging quickly and, though it was a great start, it needed to be updated or some additional adjustments made to keep pace with salaries in surrounding markets.
Foster also addressed the need to develop a way to promote and hire people to help eliminate salary compression issues, updating the personnel manual, retiree insurance, adding wellness days, flex work schedules, and upgrading the HR system so people can apply for jobs online.
Commissioner Victor Hunt said he didn’t think the county had any job that should pay under $30,000.
DEI
Betty Marrow-Taylor, chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion officer with the N.C. Department of Commerce, described helping rural communities by “focusing on equitable, inclusive practices in all we do” as a Top 5 priority for her department.
She said that when the majority of businesses talk with the Department of Commerce about coming to the state, they’re asking, “What does your DEI look like.”
“That’s why it’s important that we’re modeling what we say we want businesses to do,” she said.
Having DEI is beneficial to businesses, Marrow-Taylor said, and enriches and strengthens community through shared experiences with different people.
Her presentation on a topic that can make some people uncomfortable was informed through statistics and a video that included people of multiple races, genders and abilities.
“It’s not just Black and white,” she said.
Marrow-Taylor introduced four diversity types: internal - what one is born into, e.g. race, ethnicity, date of birth, assigned sex at birth, physical and mental ability, etc.; external - characteristics one can change, such as appearance, location, relationship status, and socioeconomic status; organizational, such as titles one is given; and worldview, as in one’s view of political issues.
DEI best practices suggested by Marrow-Taylor included engaging community organizations, having a county DEI coordinator and including DEI as part of the strategic plan.
Wrap-up
As the retreat came to a close, key priorities reviewed included: the need for broadband countywide and expanded public utilities, making Warren County a preferred employer, a permanent location for the farmers market, helping improve areas of the county that have diminished, and the board working as one with everyone having the same information.
Next steps include determining how to finance projects, having a means of getting feedback from the citizens and business owners, understanding what the true vision is for the county, and gaining advocates for the county.
To view Marrow-Taylor video on DEI, search Equality, Diversity and Inclusion: Open your Mind on YouTube.
