The Lake Gaston Association will hold their next monthly meeting on Feb. 2 at 9:30 a.m. at the Lake Gaston Baptist Church, located on Hwy. 903 across from the Subway Restaurant.
The meeting’s program will focus on high speed internet and a homeowners association solution. Speakers will be David Liscomb of Brunswick/Mecklenburg Buggs High Speed Internet and Peter Hortensius of HOA River Forest.
The meeting will also provide an opportunity to get caught up on the various activities that the LGA Committees — Public Safety, Lake Environment, Government Relations, Marketing and Membership, and Lake Clean-Up — are working on.
Got a lake-related issue or concern that the LGA should be working on? There will be time allotted on the agenda to present those concerns to the LGA Board.
The meeting is open to the public, members and non-members alike.
For more information call 252-586-6577 or 1-888-586-6577, or email info@lakegastonassoc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.