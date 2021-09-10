The Rev. Charles E. Walton, pastor of Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church, left, and volunteer Estes Davis are pictured at a food distribution held in partnership with the Help Center NC of Henderson.

Food distribution ministry receives grant

Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church has been awarded a $17,800 grant to enhance its food distribution ministry. The grant is from The Conservation Fund in partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield North Carolina Foundation. It is given to organizations that have demonstrated a focus on locally sourced, emergency food relief in rural communities.

The grant will be used for the comprehensive set up of a commercial food distribution center. The funds will be used for outfitting food storage facilities with a commercial refrigerator and freezer, and the purchase of food items from local stores and food suppliers. Olive Grove has been in partnership with the Help Center NC of Henderson food distribution for the past five months. This partnership has led to a ground swell of community participation which serves 300 to 400 families each month.

With the grant, the church hopes to increase its distribution from once a month to twice a month. The food distribution will also provide critical food assistance to at-risk community persons that may have emergency food needs.

The Rev. Charles Walton, pastor of Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church and project coordinator said, “receiving this grant is a blessing to this community as the need is so great.”