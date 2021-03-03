Frontline essential workers, a large group that includes everyone from public safety and government employees and officials to grocery store, restaurant and postal workers, will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination next week, Dr. Margaret Brake, Warren County health director, told county commissioners Monday night during the board’s monthly meeting.
In her update on the county’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts, Brake said that the county is beginning to see the number of active cases of the novel coronavirus decreasing. As of Monday afternoon, there were 49 active cases.
Brake said that in Warren County, 3,261 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccination had been given, and 1,010 of the second dose had been given. Sixty-six percent of the first doses were given to senior citizens, she said. Seniors age 65 and older make up the second priority group of people to receive the vaccine based on recommended guidelines from the state. Certain healthcare workers and long-term care staff and residents made up the first priority group.
Priority Group 3 is Frontline Essential Workers, which will become eligible for the vaccine on March 10. This group includes eight main categories: critical manufacturing, education, essential goods, food and agriculture, government and community services, health care and public health, public safety, and transportation.
In addition to the county health department, Beckford Warren Medical Center, Futrell Pharmacy and Walgreens in Warrenton are administering the COVID-19 vaccine. Other enrolled providers are HOPE Regional Medical Clinic in Warrenton and Rural Health Group in Norlina; however, Brake said that neither of them had yet to receive the vaccine.
In response to a question from Chairman Tare “T” Davis, Brake said that Warren County has been tasked by the state to address vaccine equity, which can be an issue especially in rural communities and among populations that have been historically marginalized. She said that the vaccination rate should reflect population statistics and that her department has worked to improve equity issues.
Davis, who has already received his first COVID-19 vaccine, indicated his wish to encourage others to get vaccinated.
“If it fits for you, get the vaccine,” he said.
Free transportation available
Brake said that KARTS is providing free transportation to COVID-19 vaccination appointments for patients and their caregivers. In Warren County, people age 60 and above who need transportation to a COVID-19 vaccination appointment should call the Warren County Senior Center at 252-257-3111. People under age 60 should contact KARTS directly at 252-438-2573.
