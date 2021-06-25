School supplies and financial donations are now being accepted at the office of local nonprofit Warren Family Institute, Inc. for its annual Back To School Supply Drive.
Due to COVID-19 last year, WFI delivered school supplies to Northside K-8 School, Mariam Boyd Elementary School, Warren County Middle School and Warren County High School. School supplies were also distributed at a drive-through event held at Norlina Junction Park. More than 300 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to the students of Warren County.
Items needed this year include notebook paper, composition notebooks, spiral notebooks, pocket folders, three ring binders, pencils, ink pens, crayons, colored pencils, markers, glue sticks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and other school supplies.
Items will be accepted at Warren Family Institute, Inc., 427 W. Franklin St., Warrenton, Bldg. 6, on the campus of Hawkins Educational Center during the regular office hours of Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Pick-up of school supplies is available if needed.
Financial donations may be mailed to: Warren Family Institute, PO Box 150, Warrenton, NC 27589.
Supplies and donations are being collected through July 31. For more information, contact Family Support Specialist Linda Reid Pitchford at 252-257-1134.
