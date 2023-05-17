Warren County’s 14 volunteer fire departments are working to find ways to address the main concern in ensuring that they are able to provide strong coverage to the community for years to come: fewer volunteers than in the past.
Joey Andrews, president of the Warren County Firemen’s Association and chief of the Afton-Elberon Volunteer Fire Department wanted to talk to the newspaper about the challenges local fire departments face as they seek more volunteers and other solutions to help maintain the strength of local departments.
Last week, he told the newspaper that around 250 volunteers firefighters serve Warren County. Andrews said that in 2022, volunteer firefighters responded to 3,902 calls.
“Less than two percent of the year-round population provides fire and first responder coverage for the county as a whole,” he said. “Citizens are not volunteering like they used to.”
Andrews said that membership in the local volunteer fire departments has decreased by 28 percent over the past 10 years. Today, almost all of the volunteers work full-time jobs on weekdays. In many cases, these jobs take volunteer firefighters away from the area of their fire stations and out of the county, Andrews added.
The county has been working to phase in part-time paid firefighters for local departments. County funding currently covers six part-time firefighter positions, enabling six volunteer departments to have one paid firefighter on duty on weekdays during the hours when the volunteers are at work. Volunteers take over during the evenings and on weekends.
The proposed county budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year increases the funding for paid firefighters to $300,000. The increase enables three more departments to have a paid firefighter on duty on weekdays, bringing the total number of departments with paid firefighters to nine. It also increases the salary for paid firefighters from $13 per hour to $16 per hour.
Paid firefighters have been placed at local departments based upon call volume, Andrews said. However, he added that the increase in funding in fiscal year 2024 still leaves five fire departments without a paid firefighter. The volunteer fire department are left with challenge of figuring out where to place the additional paid firefighters while still trying to increase the number of volunteers at all departments.
Andrews said that at the stations with paid firefighters, response time has dropped significantly. In addition, the paid firefighters help Warren County Emergency Medical Services during this time that EMS has several vacant positions.
“With paid firefighters on daytime staff, they could provide basic patient care until EMS arrives if EMS is on another call,” Andrews said.
He added that having more firefighters, whether volunteers or paid, or a combination of both, would ensure that local departments meet the North Carolina Department of Insurance requirement for the minimum number of firefighters on the scene of a structure fire.
“We are struggling to maintain that level of coverage with the shortfall of daytime volunteers,” Andrews said.
Fire departments are left with the question of how to find the best solution. At this point, they are asking for more people to volunteer to help their local fire department.
“Volunteers are needed,” Andrews said. “There is a place on the scene for everybody: driving the truck, pump operator, direct traffic, tote tools. It’s not just going into a burning building.”
To become a volunteer firefighter, stop by your local fire department or call the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office at 252-257-1191.
