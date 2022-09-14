Preservation Warrenton celebrated its Partners in Preservation and its 25th year with a special program focusing on Warrenton resident and art patron Katherine (Kate) Pendleton Arrington Saturday evening.
The 2022 Partners Event was held on the grounds of the Johnson-Eaton House, the Warrenton home of Cynthia Jenkins and Grady Strickland. While rain showers began early in the evening, they did not dampen the excitement of those attending, as they gathered under a tent to enjoy fellowship, refreshments and a cozy atmosphere for a program presented by Lyle Humphrey, associate curator of European Art at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
“All roads lead to Warrenton when it comes to the North Carolina Museum of Art,” she said as she described her research about the history of the museum. Synonymous with the references to the Warren County seat was the name of Warrenton resident and art patron Katherine Pendleton Arrington, whom Humphrey found intriguing.
Adding to her interest were documents and correspondence related to Arrington that were donated this summer.
Online resource NCpedia notes that Arrington’s father was Major Arthur Sylbert Pendleton, a businessman connected with Hooks Smelting Co. of Philadelphia. Her mother, Victoria Louise Clark Pendleton, was the daughter of James Sampson and Martha A. Lanier Clark of Pitt County.
Katherine Pendleton Arrington graduated from Hollins College in 1896 and married Peter Arrington, who developed the China market for the British-American Tobacco Co. The Arringtons traveled extensively in Europe and the Orient. Before his death in 1916, Peter Arrington became a director and head of the export and manufacturing departments of British-American Tobacco Co.
NCpedia notes that after her husband’s death, Katherine Pendleton Arrington devoted her time to a number of civic projects, including efforts to spread appreciation of fine art throughout the state and the development of the North Carolina State Art Society.
Humphrey outlined Arrington’s role in the establishment of the State Art Society and its work to found an art museum. According to its website, the North Carolina Museum of Art’s history begins with the formation of the North Carolina Art Society in 1924.
Humphrey indicated that Arrington’s role with the State Art Society extended beyond the generation of donations and work to sponsor exhibitions. Arrington led the North Carolina State Art Society from 1926-1955. NCpedia notes that before becoming its president, Arrington served vice president in the first year of the State Art Society’s existence.
Humphrey noted that other Warren County residents played considerable roles in the North Carolina Museum of Art’s history, including William Lunsford Long, and John H. Kerr, Jr., who brought what became known as the Humber Bill, or the Million-Dollar Art Bill for the purchase of art for the art museum, to the floor of the North Carolina General Assembly.
Humphrey noted that accounts of newspapers across the state that described the opening of the North Carolina Museum of Art credit other people with its founding and list Katherine Pendleton Arrington as a sidenote.
“She was the driving force behind the art museum,” she said.
Arrington’s work with the State Art Museum including the introduction of art into the state’s schools. Humphrey described Arrington as progressive, not only for a woman of her time, but also in her work to ensure that all students had access to art. Humphrey noted that, under Arrington’s direction, works of art were given not only to schools for white students, but also to schools for black students.
She said that Warrenton schools were among the first to receive artwork. Paintings donated to John Graham are among those that survive today. The paintings were removed from John Graham High School in the early 1980s when John Graham and Norlina high schools were consolidated to form Warren County High School.
The works of art remained in the basement of Warren County Schools’ Central Office until 2020, when a collaboration between Warren County Schools, Preservation Warrenton, the Warren County Arts Council, and the town of Warrenton allowed Mumford Restoration of Raleigh to restore a landscape painting by German artist Paul (Gottieb Daniel) Weber and its frame. More recently, the partnership allowed Mumford Restoration to restore a painting by Belgian artist Theodore Gerard.
All the of the paintings donated by Arrington are now on permanent loan to the town of Warrenton and are displayed at Warrenton Town Hall, which was open for some time Saturday afternoon to allow for the viewing of these paintings.
Humphrey said that Arrington was important in many aspects of the development of what is now the North Carolina Museum of Art, including her time, finances, dedication and support.
“Kate’s connections were very extensive,” she said.
