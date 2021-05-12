Taylor Whitehead, former Warren County High School band director, and Dr. Kellye Worth Hall, a WCHS graduate, are featured in the recently released, “The HBCU Experience: The HBCU Band Alumni Edition.” The volume’s lead author is Dr. Christy A. Walker, alumna of North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University.
They are among the graduates of Historically Black Colleges and Universities who were invited to write accounts of how they selected the college or university they attended, what participating in the band meant to them, and how that experience has shaped their lives.
Taylor Whitehead
Taylor Whitehead grew up in Lunenburg County, Va., the son of Virginia State University alumni Janis Whitehead and the late Leonard Whitehead. He saw a band for the first time as a child when he attended a VSU football game. He never forgot that experience.
Band became part of his everyday life when his sister joined the band at her school, remaining a member until she got braces.
Whitehead joined his junior high school band in seventh grade. That was 1986, and he has been involved in band ever since. His high school band director was VSU alumnus Dennis Snead, who became a longtime educator with Warren County Schools. Whitehead eventually became drum major, and the band performed in the inaugural parade for Virginia’s first African-American governor, Douglas Wilder.
With the encouragement of his parents and band director, and a scholarship, Whitehead completed his college education at Virginia State. He took with him his love of music and band and joined the Trojan Explosion Marching Band, playing the tuba.
The experience allowed him to participate in the annual African-American Heritage Parade in Hartford, Conn., perform at the New York Giants’ stadium in the Meadowlands, and participate in a second inaugural parade for Wilder.
“The highlight (of my experience) was the travel,” Whitehead said. “I felt every performance was equally exciting, no matter whether it was large or small.”
After earning his undergraduate degree, he began graduate school at VSU and accepted an office position there. In July 1997, Whitehead was typing a paper for the chairman of the Music Department when he answered the phone. On the other line was Dr. Tony Cozart, then the principal at WCHS, who asked if he knew of anyone who would interested in teaching. Whitehead interviewed for the position and, soon afterward, became the WCHS band director.
“It was fate that I answered the call,” he said. “I will always be grateful for that opportunity.”
Whithead remained at WCHS for 20 years, and the Dynamic Marching Machine and its Steel Stix Drumline won multiple national championships.
He returned to Virginia State University in 2018 to become its assistant band director.
Whitehead credits his participation in band for deepening his love of music and his desire to follow in his mother’s footsteps and become an educator.
“Participation in the band cemented my love of education, music and the arts,” he said.
Whitehead strives to the teach the same principles at Virginia State that he taught at WCHS: dedication, hard work (to strengthen God-given talent), musicianship (perform at high standards), determination and discipline.
He was thrilled to be selected to write a chapter for the HBCU band alumni edition and excited to see his name in print. Whitehead didn’t know who any of the other contributors for the book were until he saw a copy. Then, he saw the name of WCHS alumna Dr. Kellye Worth Hall.
Dr. Kellye Worth Hall
Dr. Kellye Worth Hall, graduated from Warren County High School in 1997, one semester before Whitehead arrived there. Her sisters Kimberlye and Kourtnee were part of the Dynamic Marching Machine under Whitehead’s direction. Kimberlye was a majorette and played flute, and Kourtnee was a drum major and played trumpet.
For Hall, there has not been a time when band has not been an important part of her life. She grew up watching HBCU bands, especially the Blue & Gold Marching Machine at North Carolina A&T State University.
She joined the Dynamic Marching Machine in sixth grade and participated throughout her high school career, playing saxophone. In her junior and senior years, she was drum major. Hall also attended band camp in middle and high school.
Her father, Charles Worth, and her uncle, Henry Worth, were both members of the NC A&T band, and Hall followed in their footsteps as an Aggie.
There, she also pursued another dream and what she has always believed to be God’s vision for her life: to become a doctor.
She took health occupations classes at WCHS and become certified as a nursing assistant. In her senior year, she worked as a nursing assistant at the former Floyd B. McKissick Center.
“My mother (Laurie Worth) tells me that I wanted to be a doctor since the age of 2,” Hall said.
When she arrived at NC A&T, she could not imagine that she would later make history by becoming the university’s first female drum major.
“I just wanted to be a drum major,” Hall said, adding that she didn’t know that she would take on a trailblazer’s role for other female students. She accepted the challenge.
“I knew I would need to be the best version of myself. It would affect future women,” Hall added.
When she applied to the East Carolina University medical school, she mentioned becoming NC A&T first female drum major. That topic became a subject of conversation during the interview process for admission.
Hall earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology at North Carolina A&T. She earned her medical degree and completed her residency at East Carolina University.
Hall credits band participation in middle school through college for helping her to build her leadership skills and time management.
Today, she is an emergency physician at an urgent care facility in Charlotte, where she also owns a dance studio, NC Dance District.
Outside of work, Hall mentors high school drum majors in Charlotte and Greensboro, and serves as a community mentor through her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta. She particularly enjoys mentoring young ladies who dream of going to medical school.
Dr. Christy Walker, Hall’s sorority sister, invited her to contribute to “The HBCU Experience: The HBCU Band Alumni Edition” as an expert author due to her longtime experience with HBCU bands.
Like Whitehead, Hall is grateful for the opportunity to share how being part of an HBCU band shaped her life. She previously contributed to two other HBCU anthologies, including one focusing on her alma mater. Hall will be releasing her memoir, “I Am the Feet, God Sets the Pace,” on June 5.
For Hall, describing how important band has been to her is simple.
“Band has been part of my life for my whole life,” she said.
“The HBCU Experience: The HBCU Band Alumni Edition” is available on amazon.com.
