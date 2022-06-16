School supplies and financial donations are now being accepted at the office of Warrenton nonprofit Warren Family Institute, Inc. for its annual Back To School Supply Drive.
Last year, in partnership with Dollar Tree and Korita Steverson, new owner of the former Just Save grocery store building, a school supply giveaway drive-through event was held in the parking lot of the former grocery store. Over 300 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to the students of Warren County. Because of a long history of community support, WFI has been collecting and distributing school supplies for more than 15 years.
Items needed are: notebook paper, composition notebooks, spiral notebooks, pocket folders, three ring binders, pencils, ink pens, crayons, color pencil, markers, glue sticks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and other school supplies.
Warren Family Institute, Inc. is located at 427 W. Franklin St., Warrenton, Bldg. #6, on the campus of Hawkins Educational Center. Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pickup of the school supplies is available if needed.
Financial donations may be mailed to: Warren Family Institute, PO Box 150 Warrenton, NC 27589. Supplies and donations are being collected through July 31.
For more information, contact Family Support Specialist Linda Reid Pitchford at 252-257-1134.
