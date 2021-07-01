After three years without a grocery store in the county seat, a deal was inked yesterday afternoon that could give shoppers another local option in under a year.
Korita Steverson, owner of Kosine, LLC, has plans to open a grocery store in the former Just Save space in Warrenton’s Hall Springs Shopping Center on East Macon Street “as fast as construction will allow us to go.”
That could be as soon as eight months, said her father, Robert Steverson, who is working on the project with her.
Kosine closed yesterday on the purchase of the grocery store space from Warrenton Towne Village for $400,000 after Warrenton Towne Village, an LLC comprised of Stacy Woodhouse; Randall Robinson, owner of Pointe Realty Group; Greg Craft; and Chris Fisher, owner of Henderson Fruit & Produce, closed on the purchase of the shopping center from Lowes Foods for $800,000.
“We’ll be working very closely with Stacy and his team,” Robert said in reference to certain plans for the look of the shopping center.
“We want it to fit more with the community and not look like a third-tier strip mall,” Korita added.
Woodhouse said the entire shopping center needs a facelift, but it wouldn’t be immediate and that the Steversons would take the lead on branding.
“We don’t want to do renovations that would clash with their branding,” he said. “We’ll let the store brand take the lead and go from there.”
Inside the store, Korita said offerings will include produce from local farmers as well as items people may expect from a large city grocer.
“We don’t want to lose that feel of being in the country, but we also want to make sure we have modern conveniences, and in a community where transportation can be an issue for people, that there are available delivery options, to make sure that the entire community’s covered,” she said. “We’ve been talking to producers and they’re saying, ‘We would grow more, but there’s nowhere to sell it.’”
Prepared food options will be available, as well as rotating specialty foods.
“We’re not going to do it the way it’s always been done,” Korita said.
Korita plans to conduct some panels with community members and get specific about what people want the new grocery store to sell.
“She’s very open to input,” said Robert. “We still want to listen to people.”
“Our goal is to give the people what they deserve,” Korita said. “What the service level of the major companies has been is, ‘OK, they have to eat, so we’ll give them this,’ but we want to give (customers) what they deserve. There are some amazing cooks in this community, and the fact they have to drive for hours to get groceries...people shouldn’t have to do that.”
