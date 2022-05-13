Warren County Emergency Management encourages residents to plan now for hurricanes by updating their emergency plans and supply kits. Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.
“In order to protect you and your family, the time to get prepared for a tropical storm such as a hurricane, or any disaster, is now,” said Chris Tucker, Warren County emergency manager. “Begin by having a plan and a survival kit. They are not complicated to create.”
“Visit ReadyNC.gov, and you can download a plan template,” continued Tucker. “You’ll find a list of items to include in your kit. You and your family should also take the time to practice your emergency plan so everyone knows where to go and who to contact when disaster strikes.”
If you have an emergency plan, now is also the time to make sure all of the information is up to date and talk to your neighbors about their plans, especially those who may need assistance, such as senior citizens. Typically, there is a great deal of advance warning that a hurricane is coming. If your plan and kit are up-to-date, that gives you ample time to mitigate damage to your home or business by taking some commonsense measures, such as trimming trees, covering windows, securing loose outdoor items and more.
To encourage residents to prepare, the National Weather Service recently observed Hurricane Preparedness Week in North Carolina.
Warren County Emergency Management Division urges Warren County families and businesses to write down their plan and gather important documents, such as copies of their driver’s license, insurance policies, medicals records and bank account statements, and put them somewhere they can quickly access in case of emergency. Assemble an emergency supplies kit that includes enough non-perishable food and water to last each family member three to seven days. Other essential items include:
• First-aid kit
• Weather radio and batteries
• Prescription medicines
• Sleeping bag or blankets
• Changes of clothes
• Hygiene items such as toothbrush, toothpaste, soap and deodorant
• Cash
• Pet supplies including food, water, bedding, leashes, muzzle and vaccination records
• Face masks and hand-sanitizer
Make sure to review and update homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policies to ensure they include coverage for damage, natural disasters and flood insurance.
Warren County residents should stay informed during severe weather by using a battery-powered radio for weather and evacuation information and should know evacuation routes in their community. When asked to evacuate, residents should leave the area immediately.
“Having a plan and being prepared improves your chances of surviving and recovering from the damage of severe weather,” said Tucker. “If you’re asked to evacuate due to potential danger, you should do so. You’ll not only be protecting yourself, but also emergency responders who may have to risk their lives to save you if you don’t evacuate.”
More information on hurricanes and overall emergency preparedness is online at www.ReadyNC.gov, or you may contact the Warren County Emergency Management office at 252-257-1191.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.