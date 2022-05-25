John Bullock, a member of the Norlina High School graduating Class of 1980, continues his work to renovate the former high school campus for use as the AmenRa Institute of Higher Learning.
After graduating from Norlina, Bullock earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from North Carolina Central University in Durham and took classes in business management and cultural enrichment at Clark Atlanta University.
Bullock studied law at Abraham Lincoln University for some time before earning his master’s degree in Public Administration from NC Central. His career as a policy analyst has focused on cost-benefit analysis.
Bullock now applies his business background to the development of AmenRa Institute of Higher Learning and serves as its chancellor. After completing a program ranging from six months to one or two years, students would be prepared for work or could become entrepreneurs, he said.
“I’m trying to do a vocational educational institution to train people for the necessities in Warren County,” Bullock noted.
He especially wants to reach out to the young people who may want the same lifestyles as the entertainers they watch on TV or may want a quick route to riches. Bullock aims to show them that they can be successful in achieving their dreams, but they must work hard and be realistic.
He wants to develop programs to accommodate people’s interests and prepare them to find real world jobs.
So far, Bullock is renovating former classrooms in the main high school building to serve as instructional space for a range of interests, from a beauty salon to recording studio. Former cafeteria space in the gym building is being renovated for culinary sciences instruction.
Space on the former Norlina High School campus currently is being utilized by businesses and organizations for seminar space, as the site for ministries and theological instruction, and as space for piano and voice instruction.
The site also offers space for a think tank and for karaoke and spoken word instruction.
Smaller buildings on the former NHS campus are utilized by an existing church and educational training center. The gym is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for basketball.
While the Institute is currently in the renovation phase, Bullock wants to ultimately add political science and public administration classes, as well as seminars and classes on health issues, to what is in the works at this time.
Many students walked through the doors of Norlina High School over the years. Bullock envisions a time when the campus will be an educational site once again, preparing students for jobs that will enable them to live productive lives.
