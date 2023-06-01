Scholarship recipients.jpg

Members of the Warren County Training School/North Warren High School Alumni Association and Friends, Inc. held their National Alumni meeting on Friday, May 26, at 1p.m. There were four out of six scholarship recipients present at the meeting. Pictured, from the left, are Association President Ben Stewart, Alston Brothers, Rocky Carter, Association member Martina Williams, Jamari Moss, Corey Andrews, Jr. and Association Vice President Paul Plummer, Jr.