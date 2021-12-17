The staff and management of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton will be conducting a turkey giveaway for the Christmas season.
Members of the community may pick up free tickets from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, until all tickets are given away. Tickets are limited to one per person.
The turkeys will be given out on Monday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
During distribution hours, turkeys will be reserved for ticket holders only.
After the distribution time, remaining turkeys will be given on a first-come, first-served basis to those who did not receive tickets
Boyd & Royster Funeral Services is at 149 Holland Bland Rd., Warrenton.
