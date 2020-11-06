The Warren County Board of Commissioners, during its Nov. 2 meeting, honors members of the county Citizens Advisory Committee for its efforts to urge local residents to complete the 2020 Census. Pictured, from the left, are Ron Skow, Dianna Talley, Mike Hairston, Mary Knight Goode and William “Bill” Kearney. Not pictured: Kathy Harris, Jennie Franklin and Maggie Stinnett. Commissioners also recognized members of the Warren County 2020 Census Complete Count Committee for their work: Carolyn Ross-Holmes, Debbie Formyduval, Erik Hilliard, Felicia CabreraSaez, Kristie Harris, Latarshia Turner-Brothers, Scott Miller, Sterling Cheston, Lt. Col. Theodore Paige, Shauna William and Chelsa Jennings, as well as Warrenton radio station WARR and local newspapers.
