As she begins her third week as Warren County Memorial Library director, Christy Bondy is wasting no time in her efforts to build a deeper love of reading and learning among area residents.
The Warren County Board of Commissioners appointed the Syracuse, N.Y.-area native to that position during its Oct. 19 meeting.
Meet the new library director
Christy Bondy holds a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Arts for Children from the State University of New York-Brockport and a Master of Library & Information Sciences from North Carolina Center University. She earned her North Carolina Public Librarian Certification from the State Library of North Carolina.
Bondy moved to North Carolina in the year 2000 to escape the notoriously brutal New York winters while remaining relatively close to home. Here, she began working as children’s librarian in Person County in 2001 before becoming interim library director in 2011. From the library director’s position in Person County, she became assistant library director and community liaison in Vance County in 2020 before accepting the library director’s position here.
The Green Book Project
As the calendar moves from November to December, Bondy is especially looking forward to the exhibit, Oasis Spaces: North Carolina Green Book Project, 1933-1966, which she hopes the library will be hosting from Dec. 12-Jan. 31.
The exhibit is made possible through a partnership with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources as part of the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission. It reflects the Heritage Commission’s research about “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” which identified business that in essence served as “oasis spaces” for African American travelers during the time of segregation.
According to the Heritage Commission’s website,” ‘The Negro Motorist Green Book,’ published between 1936 and 1966, was both a travel guide and a tool of resistance designed to confront the realities of racial discrimination in the United States and beyond. The book listed over 300 North Carolina businesses — from restaurants and hotels, to tourist homes, nightclubs and beauty salons — in the three decades that it was published.”
For the African American traveler, these businesses were “oasis spaces.” The Heritage Commission website notes: “The exhibit highlights a complex statewide network of business owners and Green Book sites that allowed African American communities to thrive, and that created ‘oasis spaces’ for a variety of African American travelers.”
The Green Book Project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Other December events are listed at the end of this article.
Looking to the future
Bondy and the Warren County Memorial Library team hope to resume in-person programming in January. Plans are currently underway for making the transition from virtual-only programming.
Bondy looks forward to many possibilities in the New Year and beyond.
“Programs are one of my favorite aspects of being a librarian,” she said. “I hope to implement lots of fun programming here. I enjoy partnering and building collaborative relationships.”
Among upcoming projects will be developing and implementing a new strategic plan for the library covering five years. Bondy is currently writing a grant for the project. She indicated that the library will seek community input as part of the development process.
Bondy also hopes to partner with Warren County Parks and Recreation to offer a StoryWalk® for the local community as a family-friendly way to combine reading and spending time in the outdoors. She will be writing a grant that is expected to be awarded in June.
The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt. and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. During StoryWalk® events, laminated pages from children’s books are placed along an outside path. As participants walk along the trail, they are directed to the next page in the story.
“It would provide an opportunity for the community to be outside and explore beautiful Warren County while enjoying literacy,” Bondy said.
She hopes to feature a number of North Carolina authors and invite them to participate in StoryWalk® events here.
Bondy looks forward to offering a variety of programs at Warren County Memorial Library, including cooking, yoga, Tai Chi, author talks and more.
The library is also moving toward the NC Cardinal Library System, which will allow local residents to borrow books and other materials from 60 participating North Carolina libraries. The system, expected to be implemented here in fall 2023, will allow patrons to request what they want to check out, and it will be sent to Warren County Memorial Library.
Bondy hopes that more local residents will take advantage of the resources available at Warren County Memorial Library, at wcmlibrary.com and on the library’s Facebook page.
She enjoys settling in to her new position as library director and looks forward to meeting more residents of the community.
“I’m thrilled to be in Warren County,” Bondy said. “I love it. I’ve found it to be a friendly, beautiful community. Everyone is welcoming and warm.”
December events
The library will kick off the Christmas season with a Tree Lighting Party from 3:30-4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. Activities will include storytime. Bondy also expects a special appearance by Frosty.
Other December events include the following:
• Candy Cane Lane, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 14: The event includes fun, games, treats and a Christmas-themed selfie station. View Nickelodeon’s “Night Before Christmas” Holiday Specials during the festivities.
• 12 Days of Christmas-Virtual Stories, 2 p.m. daily from Dec. 14-25. Join Ky’el for daily holiday virtual storytimes as we count down the days until Christmas. Available anytime at facebook.com/warrencountymemorialibrary/live.
• Christmas card making stations at the library from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 20.
• Film at the library, 2 p.m., Dec. 21; features “Paw Patrol the Movie” (rated G); 1 hour, 28-minute runtime.
• Virtual storytimes at 10:30 a.m. on the following schedule: Preschool Stories, Wednesdays; I Can Read Chapter Books, Thursdays; Terrific Toddler Tales, Saturdays. Available anytime at facebook.com/warrencountymemorialibrary/live.
• Teen Anime & Manga Book Club, Mondays at 3:30 p.m. Stop by in-person or join in virtually. Dec. 5: tinyurl.com/WCMLDec22Anime1 with meeting ID 889 7328 9868 and password 187649; Dec. 19: tinyurl.com/WCMLDec22Anime2 with meeting ID 852 1551 5027 and password 944825. You may also connect by calling 301-715-8592.
• Video Game Spectator Club, Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. Stop by in-person or join in virtually. Dec. 7: WCMLGamingDec 2022 with meeting ID 895 6906 5506 and password 937784. You may also connect by calling 301-715-8592.
The Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton and may be reached by calling 252-257-4990. The library will be closed Friday, Dec. 23-Tuesday, Dec. 27, in observance of Christmas. For more information about regular services and upcoming special activities, visit wcmlibrary.org and click on Winter 2022 Event Calendar.
