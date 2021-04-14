Norlina Police Chief Keishawn Mayes announced last week that the security cameras to be installed as part of its Townwide Closed Captioned Community Camera System will bring a number of capabilities, including Wi-Fi service for Norlina residents.
In March, the Norlina Town Board approved conditions for a $50,000 grant and $150,000 low-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development for the purchase of the security cameras. The use of security cameras is part of a Public Safety Plan developed by Mayes and approved by the town board in September 2020 to strengthen the police department through measures such as efficiency, increased salaries and technology.
According to the conditions document, the total cost of the camera project is $201,709.
Plans call for cameras to be placed in the more highly traveled, busy areas of the town. Norlina’s Surveillance and Protection Policy emphasizes that cameras will not be placed in locations that violate the reasonable expectation of privacy as defined by law.
“The system is in no way intended to target any particular areas or anyone at all, but to maintain an extra sense of security, to be proactive, not reactive,” Mayes said.
He said that the camera system will be valuable tools in locating a missing person or searching for a vehicle. Mayes noted that a photograph of a missing person can be scanned into the system, which is equipped with facial recognition. In addition, the description of a vehicle can be entered into the system, which can recognize various makes and models of vehicles. If the person or vehicle passes one of the cameras, an alert will automatically go to the tablet computers in police officers’ vehicles.
“They can receive it instantly,” Mayes said.
He noted that the camera system has the capability to bring internet access to town residents who have lacked the technology.
“The cameras will provide free Wi-Fi to everyone in town,” Mayes said. “Moving forward with technology during this time of COVID and virtual learning, this is great timing. “
He said that some Norlina residents lack internet access needed for schoolwork and general use.
“(The new technology) is an advancement not only for the police department, but the whole community,” Mayes said. “As the camera system grows and expands, there will be an open Wi-Fi band. When you are in the town of Norlina, you will have access to Wi-Fi.”
While an estimate of when installation of the camera system will be complete is not available at this point, Mayes said that the technology and its capabilities will make Norlina a trailblazer among area communities.
“Nobody in the area is using this technology,” he said. “When other areas see its capabilities, they will be interested. I will be glad to share the information. I want not only the people of Norlina to have security and Wi-Fi, but everyone to have it.”
Mayes expects that the new system will save funds in the police department budget by eliminating the need for some existing technology, while providing upgraded capabilities and services for the police department and Norlina citizens.
“In small communities like ours, not having as many resources as larger areas, every area in which you can provide resources is a plus, especially when you can use grant money and not be a burden to the citizens,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.