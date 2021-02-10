Information on candidates to fill the open seat on the Warrenton Town Board was distributed during the board’s regular monthly meeting Monday night. Only three town residents expressed interest: Palmer W. “Woody” King, Jr., Edna M. Scott, and Deborah E. Speer.
The vacancy came following the resignation in December of Commissioner Tom Hardy, who stepped down due to a new code of conduct from the N.C. Magistrates Association prohibiting magistrates from holding elected office. Hardy is employed as chief magistrate for Warren County.
The town board had originally planned to make an appointment at this month’s meeting; however, after learning new information about how the current appointment and one made last November affect this year’s town elections, the appointment was delayed to March.
Interested candidates were given until last Friday to submit Statements of Interest to Serve, which include information such as educational background, work and volunteer experience, and optional 60-word statements.
Palmer W. “Woody” King, Jr.
Palmer W. “Woody” King, Jr. graduated from Warren Academy and earned a bachelor of science degree in Pharmacy from UNC-Chapel Hill.
He has been a pharmacist for 40 years, including 21 years at Boyce Drug Co. in Warrenton, and seven years each at Food Lion pharmacy and Warrenton’s Futrell Pharmacy.
King has previously served on the Warrenton Town Board.
In his statement, King wrote that he has been a longtime pharmacist and businessman of the town, and was a town board member for 10 years. He considers himself level-headed and objective, with the ability to examine all aspects of a situation before making an educated and informed decision to benefit both the citizens and the town of Warrenton.
King noted that his biggest single contribution to the town board would be his ability to “hit the ground running,” having previously served on the board, and his understanding of the functions and workings of local town governance.
Edna M. Scott
A Warrenton resident for over 11 years, Edna M. Scott attended Henderson Institute High School in Henderson, Girls High in Brooklyn, N.Y., and York College of The City University of New York. She has a bachelor of science degree in Elementary Education.
Scott worked for Vance-Granville Community College, Warren Campus, from 2010-2020, as coordinator/instructor in the Adult Learning Center. Her volunteer experience includes being curator since 2010 at Henderson Institute Historical Museum in Henderson, as well as tutoring elementary students in reading, serving on the Warren County Memorial Library Board of Trustees and as a former advisory board member of the N.C. Digital Heritage Center.
In her cover letter statement, Scott wrote that she loves Warrenton’s rich history and calm quietness. She stated that, as a person of color, she believes diversity and inclusion are important components within any board, and that the board cannot respond to community needs if the board itself is not diverse.
Scott stated that a key strategy to ensuring equitable service, creative problem-solving, and creating opportunities for a town to better connect with its community is promoting diversity at the commissioner level.
If appointed, Scott pledged to represent and actively promote diversity, equity and inclusion of community members and to listen to the voices of all people.
Deborah E. Speer
A resident of Warrenton since 2006, Deborah E. Speer graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and earned an associates degree from Brookdale Community College in New Jersey.
Speer is retired from a career in education in New Jersey. She has been a teacher assistant, receptionist/administrator assistant, and receptionist/administrative office assistant. She has also been a substitute teacher coordinator and served on various school and community committees.
In her statement, Speer, owner of former downtown Warrenton businesses Nonna’s Main Street Cafe and Mad Hatters Antique Shop, said she has always had a great interest in the revitalization of Warrenton. Both businesses added to the ambience and financial growth of the town, she stated. Speer said she is planning to bring another business to town. She owns a commercial building within the city limits, as well as her home, which exhibit financial interests and a commitment and vision to Warrenton’s future, she said.
As one of eight children of Spanish and Italian parents, Speer said she considers herself as being diverse and able to see many different sides to issues facing the town.
________
The town board plans to appoint a new member at its March 8 meeting and swear in the member at its April meeting. The new member will have to run for office in November if he or she wishes to remain in office.
