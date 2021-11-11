The Arcola Volunteer Fire Department and other local departments respond to a fire at this residence on Redman Trail on Nov. 5 at around 8:50 p.m. According to the fire department, flames were under control within 16 minutes of arriving on the scene, and firefighters remained at the scene for about one and a half hours. No residents at the house or firefighters were reported injured. Also responding to the call were Inez, Warrenton Rural and Macon Volunteer Fire Departments, Warren County Emergency Medical Services and the Warren County Emergency Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.