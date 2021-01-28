Local community-building coalition, SPARK! (Seeking Peace and Reconciling Kinship), in collaboration with the Warren County NAACP, will be giving away face masks, gloves and a limited number of face shields on Saturday, Jan. 30. The event will be held in conjunction with the Warrenton Winter Market beside the Warren County Courthouse on East Macon and East Market streets in Warrenton. The Market is set to begin at 11 a.m., and PPE will be handed out until supply is exhausted.
Those desiring free PPE can either drive north along Front Street and be handed PPE through car window (across from Heritage Quilters) or visit the table set up among the vendors. Motorists are asked to be careful not to block traffic, circling the block if necessary.
Each premade packet contains disposable facemasks, reusable cloth facemasks and several pairs of disposable gloves. Face shields are also available while supplies last. There is no cost to receive a packet.
“As a small, diverse group of Warren County residents who seek to improve community relations among citizens of all ages, races and income levels, we are excited to be able to serve our community and help keep them safe during the pandemic,” said Dr. Jean Bullock-Steverson of SPARK! Coalition. “We welcome the opportunity to partner with new people or organizations who see as much value in our community as we do.”
This event was made possible thanks to a donation of masks and shields by the North Carolina Agromedicine Institute. For more information about the giveaway, call Beth Wethington at 252-536-1040 or Dr. Cosmos George at 252-213-2310.
