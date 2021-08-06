With deep anticipation, a million thoughts ran through my mind while driving to meet Johnny Talley for an interview for this story. I had seen him around town working or simply driving by in his highly decorated work truck with trailer in tow; but I had never had a conversation with him, nor had I ever seen him engaged in conversation with anyone else.
I was running a little late that morning, and as I drove into his driveway, I saw him looking out in anticipation as well. Glancing to both sides of the driveway, while scanning the yard from front to back, I took a deep breath admiring the spectacular yet serene scenery, wondering how awesome it would be to have such a breathtaking view every day. I parked the car, and collected my notepad and cellphone for recording and taking pictures, determined not to miss a word.
A little nervous as I exited my car, I apologized for my tardiness, and I received a warm greeting and assurance that all was well, and I instantly knew that I was in store for an absolute treat!
When I approached one of Mr. Talley’s family members about the possibility of interviewing him for a story to share with my readers, she had tons of apprehension, but decided to relay the message anyway; and validating her feelings, his first words to me were, “I don’t normally take interviews, but I think it is time for people to get to know me.”
It was a hot, humid Saturday morning in July, and not much of a breeze was blowing. The sheer beauty and peacefulness nestled within the natural landscape made me feel like I was on a movie set or magazine shoot in Charleston or New Orleans, maybe. We sat down, and as we began to talk, all of my curiosity, the mystery, the myths and whispers behind the man, the landscaper were instantly tossed out of the windows of my mind, and the true picture of the sculptor, the topiary artist was painted by the man himself; I introduce to some and present to others, Mr. Johnny Talley, a true legend in his own right, and time.
T. A. Jones: Mr. Talley, how should I tell people who you are?
Johnny Talley: I am a plant sculptor. I specialize in pruning, and I started out using all kinds of boxwoods: English, American and Chinese boxwoods. Eventually, I took it a step beyond pruning and started making fancy shapes, figurines, and spirals. Sculpting is my hobby, my speciality and I enjoy doing it. I imagine the picture; I see the shapes in my mind and I create them from within. I enjoy doing what I do. Not many people have the talent to shape plants; you have a lot of wood, stone and ice sculptors, but not plants, and I give the praise to God. I think plant sculpting 24/7, all day long. I can be driving down the road thinking plants. You know, many people might not understand when I say it is a God given talent. Everything (the ecosystem) is here for a purpose; God did the hard part; all we have to do is maintain it.
Born to Junious McCoy Talley and Elnora Ball Talley, Johnny grew up with nine siblings on a farm in rural Warren County. He graduated from Norlina High School in 1978, and in 1981, enlisted in the United States Army. Johnny describes his life while growing up as misunderstood. He says that he was always different, and had a difficult time trying to express himself as a child. Johnny said traveling while in the military showed him the world from a different perspective; and through his travels abroad and interactions with various different cultures, he discovered many talents and gifts he had to offer. Some of which are more readily accepted by people than others. One of his mantras is, “’Never, ever doubt yourself — never say the word impossible!’ I don’t use those words. God is a creator, and I have got to be a believer!”
While another belief he lives by is never doing anything without seeking God, he encouraged me to follow my conscience because God makes sure we are guided on the right path.
T. A. Jones: So, Mr. Talley, I have to ask this question, and I have no idea how you will respond, but, is it true that talking to plants helps them grow?
Johnny Talley: Why sure it is true! You are nurturing them; they are living, and by treating plants with love and care, some TLC, they respond in a healthy happy way, and God wants us to be happy in our environment.
So, I said to Mr. Talley, I think we need to make this story extra special by giving the readers some of your special tips. It will be a bonus. Do you mind sharing tips? I am sure the readers would love some tips from you! And without a doubt he was ready And quickly jumped in: “I don’t mind at all. You see, advice is free, and asking questions is wise, more wise than one who wants to know and does not ask.
“Look behind us at the trees; these trees are native to the land. We didn’t bring them in, they were here when we came. You see, there are different growing zones and Warren County is in Zone 7. Knowing the zone you are growing in helps to determine what will grow well in your area.
“Now, one mistake people always make is getting rid of their natural grass. You need to keep your natural grass and mix other grasses in with it, and you will always have green grass — summer, winter, spring and fall — and having green grass all the time makes you happy; having green grass all the time makes everybody happy!”
Tip No. 1: Never bag your lawn, and never cut it wet. Let the clippings feed the lawn organically; the clippings are an organic fertilizer which feeds the lawn in a safe way. Let the earthworms aerate the soil and enrich the soil with nutrients for you. “Work with nature; you will find that it is easier than working against it.”
Tip No. 2: Don’t spray your plants when they are in bloom. Spray before they bloom, then you know you are not killing the good insects. Good insects are your pollinators: honey bees, praying mantis, certain spiders. If a spider makes its web from bush to bush or plant to plant, it is a good insect. If a spider covers the whole plant with its web, it is a bad insect. Always protect your good insects!
Hummingbirds are good pollinators, too. They fly a long way to get here and love vibrant, deep colors, and they target and survive off the nectar in plants.
Oh, and let me tell you a way to improve and protect the environment. Some things you want to get rid of, and some things you want to keep.
Tip No. 3: Save the moles, and kill the voles!
Excuse me Mr. Talley, but I have never heard of a vole; mole yes, vole no.
Johnny Talley: Yes, lots of people don’t know the difference between the two and end up getting rid of both moles and voles. A vole is a bad guy. He is about the size of a small house mouse, and they live underground eating the roots off of plants. Many people don’t realize that when trying to get rid of the bad guy, they destroy the good guy in the process, which really is the mole. The mole benefits the ecosystems by eating grubs. Grubs are white worms that eat the roots of our grass, and the mole aerates soil like earthworms which is beneficial also. Oh man, we had a fox back here in our yard who couldn’t decide whether he wanted to eat the voles or our blackberries. So, he ate some of both! Our ecosystem is amazing. Protect your moles!
Tip No. 4: September is the time to aerate the lawn. Blend fescue grass with crabgrass and Bermuda grass to get that year-round green grass that I talked about earlier. Remember, fescue is a cool season grass and requires lots of water! And fertilizer helps keep the color.
T. A. Jones: Mr. Talley, one last question, and then I will take you up on your offer to tour your garden. Why now, why go through with an interview?
Johnny Talley: It just felt right and it was a conscious decision. In order to understand me, you have to get to the grassroots of things. You see, I know my purpose, and I know God’s purpose for my life. And I want others to discover and know their purpose. If you serve God with everything you do, you will get blessings and have a happy life. I am enjoying landscaping, being right here with nature. It is my main purpose in life, along with serving God at the same time, because God is good, and I want others to know it.
And just like that, I felt like I had just sat through a master class. I felt enlightened, more in touch with nature and The Most High. I felt hopeful in continuing to operate in my own passion and grateful in pursuing my purpose in life; I felt like the ancestors were happy, and I was happy that I met a new friend.
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond,” and “A Summer With No Ice Cream.” To contact her, visit tajones.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.