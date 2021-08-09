A chase which took law enforcement officers from Vance County into Warren County ended in a vehicle accident in front of Roost Crossroads Antiques at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Highway 158/401 in Norlina.
Norlina Police Chief Keishawn Mayes reported that a car was stolen in Vance County, and a suspect led law enforcement officers on a chase from Vance into Warren County. Mayes said that the suspect's vehicle was traveling 100 miles per hour when it entered Warren County, and did not slow down when it reached the town of Norlina.
Mayes said that the chase ended when the vehicle driven by the suspect crashed into a passenger vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody. The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
No additional information has been released. Law enforcement agencies responding included the Norlina Police Department, Vance County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina Highway Patrol.
