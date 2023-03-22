The Warren County Noise Control Permit Board will hold a meeting on Monday, March 27, at 1 p.m. in the conference room located at the Warren County Manager’s Office, 602 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.
The purpose of the meeting is to consider an application for a permit for temporary variance from the Noise Pollution Ordinance for The Pointe at Lake Gaston.
Written comments may be submitted to the following: Vincent Jones, Warren County manager, P.O. Box 619, Warrenton, NC 27589, or at vincentjones@warrencountync.gov.
