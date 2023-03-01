To say that the last couple of weeks have been busy for Taylor Whitehead and the Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band would be a huge understatement.
The band has participated in events and performed at a number of venues that included an appearance on the “Today” show last week and culminated with a performance at the White House on Monday for a reception and program held in honor of Black History Month.
Whitehead was director of the Warren County High School Dynamic Marching Machine for around 20 years beginning in 1997. While he was here, the Dynamic Marching Machine and its Steel Stix Drumline won multiple national championships. In 2013, Whitehead became assistant band director at VSU, his alma mater, on a part-time basis. In January 2018, he returned to VSU to serve as full-time assistant band director. Whitehead was named as interim band director in 2022.
In early February, Whitehead and a number of his Virginia State University students traveled to the Intercollegiate Music Association Conference. The Trojan Explosion also visited several high schools in Atlanta, Ga.
On Feb. 18, Whitehead and the Trojan Explosion Marching Band participated in the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands at Alabama State University in Montgomery. A VSU press release about the event notes that the university was one of only six bands from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) selected to perform. This year was the 10th that Virginia State University was selected to participate and marked the first time that the Trojan Explosion had performed there since 2012.
Just last week, the Trojan Explosion Pep Band performed live on NBC’s “Today” show. Whitehead was featured in a segment on the show. On the same day, the band also performed at Times Square and in Baltimore, Md.
On Monday, Whitehead and a group of band members traveled to the White House to provide music as guests arrived for the annual White House Black History Month Program.
A VSU press release indicated that the United States Marine Band traditionally performs at the event. The Trojan Explosion made history as the first university band that was selected to perform at the Black History Month Program.
“The White House was able to accommodate only a select few of our band members, but we are exceedingly proud of our entire unit,” Whitehead states in the press release. “These young scholars always show unparalleled dedication to their craft while maintaining commendable academic acumen. These accolades reflect that hard work and dedication, and I am exceedingly proud to lead such a group of talented scholars.”
Monday, on his Facebook page, Whitehead described how proud he has been of his students in all of their performances over the past two and a half weeks. He noted that some students performed 18 times in five states and the District of Columbia in 16 days.
Through his Monday post after the White House performance, Whitehead reflected on the opportunities that he and the Trojan Explosion experienced.
“While I don’t know what tomorrow holds, I know that today was an experience my students and I will remember forever,” he said. “Many great things are happening at my beloved alma mater, and I am grateful to be just a small part of our story.”
