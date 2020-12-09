Robby Ross, with the Churchill-Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department, was recognized last week for serving 30 years as fire chief. The ladies auxiliary presented him with a plaque and gift card to mark the occasion.
A native of Warren County, Ross came by his desire to be a firefighter naturally. His father, the late John Milam Ross, Sr., was a charter member of the Warrenton Rural department, where Ross hung out all the time growing up, and four of Ross’s five brothers were members of volunteer fire departments.
Ross joined Churchill-Five Forks in May 1982 after his brother, Tommy, a member there, invited him to a meeting. Meetings were held at Gardner’s Baptist Church just up the road back then before the department had an actual station.
During his years as chief, Ross has seen many changes at Churchill-Five Forks and in the fire service in general.
The fire department started out with one manufactured fire truck and inherited others fabricated by firefighters; today, all fire apparatus is built to national fire standards, and the department has not only its main station on Churchill Road near Macon, but also a substation on Nocarva Road in the Lake Gaston area.
Another notable change Ross has seen is the challenge of recruiting and retaining members.
“Back in the day, farmers and local business people worked in close proximity to the department,” Ross said. “It’s a challenge everywhere with any volunteer organization.”
During his time as chief, Ross has seen Churchill-Five Forks expand from a 4-mile service area to 6 miles, qualify for hundreds of thousands of dollars in matching state fire grants for equipment purchases, and become the first fire department in the county to have a fire tax in order to provide property owners with fire protection.
The most challenging calls for him are the ones involving serious injury or loss of life, Ross said, but he is thankful those have been few and far between.
“We’ve really had no major fires in our district. We’ve been associated with major fires (through mutual aid with other departments),” he said. “We have no true industry in our district. We’re almost exclusively residential. We’ve been very blessed.”
For anyone wondering about joining a local fire department, Ross is encouraging.
“It’s a reward,” he said. “I don’t know of any other agency where you get that feeling of helping someone in their time of need. It costs you time away from your family and can cost you your life. I’ve been in some close calls a time or two.”
Emotion immediately came over Ross’s face as he remembered one of those close calls, a swift water rescue, and holding onto a small child in flood water during Hurricane Matthew.
The call had a positive outcome.
“Everybody went home,” he said.
As he looked back over his time with Churchill-Five Forks, Ross gave thanks for a supportive ladies auxiliary; his wife Cathy, who has been by his side 29 of his 30 years as chief; and all the members. He called himself extremely blessed to be a part of the men and women the department has had over the years.
“I’m very fortunate to be a part of emergency services in Warren County,” he said. “I’m just a spoke in the wheel. It takes all of us to keep it balanced.”
