As Superintendent Keith Sutton outlined the proposed Warren County Schools budget for fiscal year 2023-24 before the board of education, his message tempered ongoing challenges such as inflation with a sense of optimism about the future.
He discussed the proposed budget, which includes a request for $6.6 million in county appropriations, during the board of education’s May 23 work session/business meeting.
“At the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, we strategically set a lofty goal of improving student performance scores by 10 percentage points as part of a bigger goal to reach 80 percent student proficiency by 2028,” Sutton said. “I am proud of all of our employees and volunteers for working together towards this goal as ‘one band, one sound.’ I’m excited to report that we are seeing academic growth in our schools, and we are working deliberately to ensure that our growth is sustainable to continue improving our schools and our district for years to come.”
He added that Warren County Schools continues to move forward with five strategic objectives to reach 80 percent student proficiency within five years:
• Refine core instruction
• Expand pathways to success
• Manage mental and emotional health
• Create conditions for employees to thrive
• Build community trust and confidence
“As we dig deeper into the work of improving, rebuilding and transforming education in Warren County, we must always remember the importance of developing and maintaining relationships with our colleagues, students, families and the communities that we serve,” Sutton said. “Our systemic redesign of education must prioritize culture over strategy. We must develop and promote a culture that is relationships-based, student-centered and future-focused.”
His budget message indicates that the school system is asking the county for an additional $463,094 in funding for the upcoming fiscal year, which reflects an increase of $388,094 for operating expenses and an additional $75,000 for capital improvement needs.
Sutton told the board that the increase is needed to cover rising costs associated with:
• Increased salaries due to employee costs and labor shortages
• District and school improvement initiatives to improve student outcomes and performance
• Inflation (5.7 percent) and cost of living
Warren County’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24 allocates a total of $6.10 million to Warren County Schools with the following breakdown: $5.38 million for current expense, $180,000 for expansion, $119,000 for the Science, Engineering, Mathematics and Aerospace Academy and $425,000 in capital (sales tax funds). The capital appropriation includes one-time funding of $75,000 for school security improvements.
Warren County Schools’ total proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, reflecting all sources of revenue, is $76.7 million, which includes $33.6 million in capital funds from a state grant for designing and building a new consolidated elementary school. Studies and planning continue at this point. If this project is approved, all of Warren County’s elementary students would be in one elementary school building.
Other sources of funding that are expected to be available to Warren County Schools in fiscal year 2023-24, subject to state and federal budgets, are as follows: $19.6 million in state public school funds, $12.9 million in federal grant funds, $1.8 million in school food service funds and $2.3 million in reimbursable and miscellaneous funds. During the board of education discussion, it was noted that funding sources stipulate that funds received must be used for specific purposes and cannot be transferred for other uses.
