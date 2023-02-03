The Women’s Fellowship Breakfast Ministry met at Cracker Barrel in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, Jan. 26. The event included food, fun and discussion about the ministry’s upcoming trips. The group celebrated the January birthdays of Arvella Scott and the Rev. Cheryl Stith by singing the birthday song and enjoying cake and cupcakes. Pictured, from the left are, seated: Alice Harrison, Patricia Russell, the Rev. Dora Dorsey and Elder Sophia Jefferson; standing: the Rev. Cheryl Stith, Ann L. Jones, Margaret Alexander, Pastor Maggie Stinnett, Catherine Andrews, Paulette Durham, Barbara Harris, Minister Mary Wilson, Brenda Waiters, Vivian Joseph, Cora Fogg, Ruby Downey, Gert Downey, Arvella Scott, Minister Theresa Washington and Dr. Angela Powell.
