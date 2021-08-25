A Warrenton woman was injured after being shot at a Baltimore Rd., Warrenton, address on Saturday afternoon.
Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams said that the call came in to the 911 Dispatch at 4:29 p.m.
He reported Jauesha Hargrove, 22, of Warrenton, was shot in the lower thigh area and was transported by Warren County Emergency Medical Services to an area hospital.
Williams said that it appeared that there was an altercation, but the incident remains under investigation.
At this point, the sheriff’s office is presenting information related to the case to the district attorney’s office to determine if charges will be filed.
