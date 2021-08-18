The Warren County Board of Education, during its Aug. 10 regular meeting, approved a requirement for all students and staff members to wear masks or other face coverings indoors during the upcoming school year.
After two consecutive school years were altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, local educators were likely hoping that 2021-22 could be more like a typical school year as more people obtained COVID-19 vaccines.
However, the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and relatively low vaccination rates here mean that extra caution is needed to keep local students and staff members safe.
Warren County Health Department statistics presented during last week’s meeting indicate that the number of COVID-19 cases in Warren County rose from 2 to 12 between Aug. 2 and 4. By Aug. 10, the number rose to 17.
At the same time, 47 percent of Warren County residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Aug. 10, and 44 percent were considered fully vaccinated.
School System Student Success Coordinator Cathy Alston-Kearney told board members that Warren County Schools received a letter earlier this month from the North Carolina Pediatric Society, the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, that was directed to school boards and superintendents across the state. The letter states: “The N.C. Pediatric Society strongly supports in-person education with students, school personnel and volunteers consistently and appropriately wearing masks indoors in all grades.”
Alston-Kearney said that Warren County Schools considered how to balance its top priorities in making preparations for the upcoming school year: opening and operating schools safely during daily in-person instruction and keeping students and staff healthy by minimizing exposures and quarantines.
She noted that the NC Department of Health and Human Services no longer issues statewide requirements for school systems to address COVID-19.
However, Alston-Kearney added that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the ABC Science Collaborative have concluded that the Delta variant is more transmissible than the common cold and seasonal flu, and is just as transmissible as chickenpox.
The two health organizations also observed that when COVID-19 is transmitted at school, it is usually during sports and extracurricular activities such as band and theater.
Alston-Kearney said that the ABC Science Collaborative makes the following suggestions for the 2021-22 school year:
• All students wear masks indoors at all times
• All students in extra-curricular activities mask outdoors at all times unless vaccinated
• Unvaccinated participants in extracurricular activities be required to have weekly COVID tests if proof of vaccination is not provided
Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton said that Warren County Schools is considering these recommendations. At this point, he urged all students old enough to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to obtain one, especially if they participate in extracurricular activities and sports.
“If you are a high school student, and especially an athlete, I encourage you to get vaccinated, please,” Sutton said.
Masks would likely be required for indoor sports, he added. Warren County Schools would require teams from districts that don’t have masks mandates to wear masks if they are playing here.
Sutton told board members that the school system will consider weekly COVID tests for the unvaccinated and the potential for not wearing requiring masks for outdoor sports such as football.
There are other matters to consider for the regular school day, such as lunch. Sutton said that the removal of masks for recess and eating lunch provides additional incentive for obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. He noted that Warren County Schools may allow students to pick up their meals from the cafeteria and take them back to their classrooms to reduce potential spread of the virus.
Sutton said that the daily schedule will provide mask breaks, allowing students to remove their masks for brief periods in appropriate settings.
Before the board officially approved the requirement for face coverings inside school buildings, Sutton emphasized what he described as the best ways to have a successful school year with minimal COVID-19 exposures and quarantines.
“The key to minimizing quarantines and exposures to get vaccinated and wear masks,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.