Continued work to implement a 24/72 work schedule for Warren County Emergency Medical Services highlighting discussion as the board of county commissioners conducted its first budget work session for fiscal year 2023.
County Manager Vincent Jones included the schedule implementation among a list of priorities in his proposed $38.7 million budget, which he presented to county commissioners during the board’s May 2 regular meeting. The proposed budget holds the tax rate at 81 cents per $100 valuation.
The proposed budget allocates $616,726 to add a new shift of 11 personnel in order to make the 24/72 schedule possible. Jones previously indicated that the cost to add the new shift will be offset by $303,056 in additional ambulance fees.
Warren County Emergency Services Director/Fire Marshal Joel Bartholomew told commissioners that the 24/72 schedule has become the preferred schedule among EMS personnel in the area and is used in counties surrounding Warren. He added that utilizing the schedule would make Warren County more competitive in terms of hiring personnel.
However, Bartholomew said that, most importantly, the 24/72 schedule would keep personnel well rested and best prepared to handle emergency calls.
He said that currently, EMS personnel work 24-hour shifts then are off for 24 hours, when they have to rest in order to prepare for the next day of work. Bartholomew indicated that, after a few days, being off for only one day takes a toll on employees, especially as with increasing call volumes. He said that a 24/72 schedule, working 24 hours before having three days off, would be best for both EMS personnel and the community.
“It gives employees time to decompress,” Bartholomew said.
He added that a 24/72 schedule would also allow employees to spend more time with their families than they currently do.
County commissioners agreed that providing employees with more time to rest would enable them to be at their best when they respond to emergency calls, especially in light of the life or death nature of their work.
Several commissioners expressed concern that local EMS employees may choose to work with other emergency agencies during their time off, meaning that they could be tired when they resume their shifts with Warren County.
Bartholomew noted that the 24/72 schedule would give employees the option to rest. However, it would be the employee’s decision if he or she chooses to work on days off.
In thinking about implementation, Bartholomew said that hires for the added shift will need to be trained, but he anticipated that if enough applications come in, Warren County EMS will be ready for the new scheduled by the end of the year.
Other budget discussion during last week’s meeting included the following:
• County Manager Vincent Jones told commissioners that Charter has submitted an application for a Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant to expand broadband internet in Warren County.
• The proposed county budget includes a part-time position with Cooperative Extension for Farmers Market manager.
• The board will consider whether to maintain a full-time county attorney’s position or seek contracted services for legal matters.
• Projects to be addressed during the upcoming fiscal year include correcting problems with the water infrastructure at the Warren County Courthouse and with the HVAC system at the Warren County Memorial Library.
• Plans for other county buildings include an air condition system for the John Graham gym. It was also reported that Warren County EMS has submitted a grant to complete work required to allow the gym to serve as an emergency shelter.
The board canceled its budget work session originally scheduled for May 25. A budget public hearing will be conducted at 6 p.m. on June. 6. The board is scheduled to conduct another budget work session on June 15 beginning at 6 p.m. A special meeting for adoption of the proposed budget will be held at 6 p.m. on June 22. The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
