One year after the COVID-19 pandemic struck the United States, the Warren County Growers Association Farmers Market keeps going, but continues to adapt to serve customers while keeping them safe.
Traditionally, the Farmers Market opens in late April in the BB&T parking lot in downtown Warrenton with groups of vendors offering produce, meats, flowers, plants, baked goods, crafts and more throughout the growing season. However, last year, COVID-19 struck North Carolina while the Growers Association was finalizing plans for the Farmers Market.
“We had to regroup quickly,” Market Chairwoman Danylu Hundley, said. “(The pandemic) hit about the time we were in the throes of planting and planning for opening in late April.”
After considering what would be best for customers and vendors, the Growers Association decided to close the traditional Farmers Market. However, Hundley said that vendors developed alternative ideas of how to offer market products to the public while keeping everyone safe.
The Growers Association adapted its customer email list to provide contact information for individual vendors. Customers ordered products from vendors and arranged pickup. For products such as baked goods, customers placed orders and met vendors on their porch or at the front door to receive them.
Some vendors used a drive-through method for customers to pick up their orders, while others used home delivery. Several times during the season, the Growers Association held pop-up markets on Warrenton’s Main Street featuring a few vendors at a time to allow for social distancing.
“We adapted to the situation,” Hundley said.
This year, the Farmers Market will operate in a similar fashion due to the ongoing uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related precautions, such as social distancing and regulations on the size of outdoor gatherings.
People who have signed up to join the Farmers Market email list should expect more information soon about how to order products from individual vendors and about upcoming popup markets. Those who would like to be included on the email list should contact Hundley at danyluhundley@hotmail.com.
She noted that pop-up markets will be held in Warrenton across from First Citizens Bank throughout the summer.
Hundley and the Growers Association look forward to the time when they are able to offer the traditional Farmers Market at its familiar site in the BB&T parking lot. Hundley said that in the past, a number of customers have taken care of grocery shopping at the market with its offerings of produce, meat and more. She added that customers love the camaraderie of being around other people and having a chance to touch what they want to buy. However, COVID-19 safety precautions will delay this a bit longer.
“We feel that another year of utilizing the processes we used last year will allow for a more traditional market next year,” Hundley said.
The Growers Association is seeking additional Farmers Market vendors. Interested persons may contact the Warren County Cooperative Extension Office at 252-257-3640, Danylu Hundley at danyluhundley@hotmail.com or Growers Association Treasurer Cheryl Bell at cbellgo26@gmail.com.
